Camping



Black Moshannon State Park Campground Map (PDF)

♿ The 73 campsites each have a picnic table, fire ring, and a lantern holder. Most sites can accommodate either a tent or a trailer.



Many sites have electrical hookups. Some sites have full service hook up, which includes sewer, water, and electricity.

Pets are permitted on designated sites.

Some campsites are ADA accessible.

The campground features:

Washhouses with flush toilets

Showers

Water stations

Coin-operated laundry machines

Sanitary dump station

The camping season begins the second Friday in April and ends after deer season in mid-December.

GPS DD: Lat. 40.91878 Long. -78.06863

Free Camping for Campground Hosts



1 host site

Campground host site amenities include 20-, 30-, or 50-amp electric service with water hookup.

Hosts are required to assist the park personnel 40 hours per week. A two-week minimum stay is required.

Contact the park office for additional information and availability.

Backpacking

The Allegheny Front Trail is a 40-mile loop trail that encircles the park in Moshannon State Forest. Several park trails are trailheads.

Backpack camping is only permitted in the Moshannon State Forest sections of the trail.

Organized Group Tenting



Three rustic group tenting area sites are able to be reserved for adult or youth groups. Each site has a maximum capacity of 20 occupants and maximum capacity for the area is 60 people. Flush toilets are available nearby, but no shower facilities.

Lodging

Black Moshannon State Park Lodging Brochure (PDF)

Deluxe Camping Cottages

♿ Two deluxe cottages are available from April until the end of deer season in mid-December.

Deluxe cottages have minimal furnishings:

Kitchen stove top

Refrigerator

Microwave oven

Electric heat

Lighting

Bunk beds

Table and chairs

There is no running water in these deluxe cottages, however, there is a restroom and shower facility for shared use. Coin-operated laundry machines are available at the restroom/shower facility.

Renters must supply their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots/pans, and dinnerware

Dogs are permitted in Cranberry Cottage #22. A maximum of two dogs are permitted for a fee.

Modern and Rustic Cabins

13 rustic, 7 modern

Modern Cabins

♿ Seven modern cabins are available year round. The are complete with:

Electric heat

Bedrooms

Living/dining room

Kitchen with stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, sink, and coffee pot

Shower

Air conditioning

Renters must supply their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots, pans, and dinnerware.

Cabins are available for weekly rental in summer and for a two-night minimum during other seasons. Modern cabins #16 and #19 are ADA accessible. Modern cabins #17, #18, and #19 are pet friendly.

Rustic Cabins

♿ Thirteen rustic cabins are available for rent from April until the end of deer season in mid-December.

The cabins have minimal furnishings:

Kitchen stove/oven and microwave

Table and chairs

Refrigerator

Electric lights

Wood burning stove

Bunk beds

Electric heat

There is no running water in the rustic cabins, however, there is a restroom and shower facility for shared use. Coin-operated laundry machines available at restroom/shower facility

Renters must supply their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots/pans, and dinnerware

Rustic cabin #14 is ADA accessible.

No pets are permitted in any rustic cabin.

GPS DD: Lat. 40.91321 Long. -78.0662

Winterberry Lodge



The lodge is available for rent year round and has modern conveniences like: Heat



Gas fireplace

Full kitchen

Bathroom with showers

Air conditioning

Uncovered outdoor deck with patio furniture

An outdoor area with a picnic table, fire ring and lantern holder The lodge sleeps twelve people.

Guests should bring all essentials like sheets and linens (dishes are provided). No pets allowed.

During the summer season, the lodge must be rented for a one-week period, beginning on a Friday. For the rest of the year, the cabin must be rented for a minimum of two days, up to a maximum of 14 consecutive days.



Alcoholic beverages are permitted in this overnight facility and associated curtilage only. Alcohol possession and consumption is restricted to the holder of the reservation permit and invited guests age 21 and older. Responsible and legal alcohol consumption is required, and violations are grounds for removal from the state park without refund.



Note that alcohol possession and consumption in all other overnight facilities and all other areas of state parks is prohibited.