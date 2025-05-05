Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Upper Loop Site 26
Camping site 26 is a modern electric site in the Upper Loop. The 25-foot driveway is paved. No pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 26
Upper Loop Site 27
Camping site 27 is a modern electric site in the Upper Loop. The 25-foot driveway is paved with a slight grade. No pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 27
Upper Loop Site 28
Camping site 28 is a modern electric site in the Upper Loop. The 25-foot driveway is paved with a slight grade. No pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 28
Upper Loop 30
Camping site 30 is a full-hookup site in the Upper Loop. The 30-foot driveway is paved with a slight grade. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 30
Upper Loop 31
Camping site 31 is a full-hookup site in the Upper Loop. The 25-foot driveway is paved. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 31
Winterberry Lodge
Winterberry Lodge is a unique house that can fit up to 12 people. A paved pathway leads to the entrance.Reserve Winterberry Lodge
Cranberry Cottage
Cranberry Cottage is a deluxe cottage with a paved driveway and ramp leading to the entrance. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Cranberry Cottage
Blueberry Cottage
Blueberry Cottage is a deluxe cottage with a paved driveway and ramp leading to the entrance. Pets are not allowed.Reserve Blueberry Cottage
Rustic Cabin 14
Rustic Cabin 14 has a paved driveway and accessible entrance. Pets are not allowed.Reserve Rustic Cabin 14
Modern Cabin 16
Modern Cabin 16 has a paved driveway and accessible entrance. Pets are not allowed.Reserve Modern Cabin 16
Modern Cabin 19
Modern Cabin 19 has a paved driveway. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Modern Cabin 19
The launch at Boating Area #1 is accessible.
An accessible fishing pier is located on the western shore of Black Moshannon Lake.
Bog Trail
0.3 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | Yellow blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: picnic tables, benches
Take the ADA accessible boardwalk to explore a wetland dominated by sphagnum moss and leatherleaf and accented by sedges, rushes, carnivorous plants, and lilies. Observe waterfowl and other wildlife along the trail. Wayside panels tell the surprising story of bogs and other park wetlands. To make the trail a loop, walk Westside Road back to the trailhead (0.5miles).
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from mid-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
A beach wheelchair is available upon request.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.91622 Long. -78.05909
The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office.
- A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
- Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
- Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
- All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
- Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
- Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License.
- Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.
A viewfinders fit with an EnChroma color blind lens is located at the accessible fishing pier off Westside Road.
The lenses are designed to enhance the color vision of those with a red-green color vision deficiency. Any park visitor can use the viewfinder to experience the colorful beauty of nature and to view foliage more vividly.
Take the ADA accessible boardwalk on Bog Trail to explore a wetland dominated by sphagnum moss and leatherleaf and accented by sedges, rushes, carnivorous plants, and lilies. Observe waterfowl and other wildlife along the trail. Wayside panels tell the surprising story of bogs and other park wetlands.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the lower campground near the restrooms and playground.
The park office is accessible and includes an education learning center used for park programming, Friends of Black Moshannon meetings, and other events.