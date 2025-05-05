Potential Re-designation of Big Pond Road

Michaux State Forest Management staff is considering re-designating Big Pond from its current status as a public use road (Z1) to a gated administrative access (non-motorized) trail (Z3).

Before any change occurs, the district is seeking your input.

Please make your feelings known by participating in this survey.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease, which is an always fatal disease to deer and elk, has been detected in all or portions of Michaux State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about deer processors in the Disease Management Area.

Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances.

Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer and spotted lanternfly. Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.

Cumberland County, which comprises part of the Michaux State Forest District, is under the spotted lanternfly quarantine order. The order restricts movement of certain items -- like firewood -- into and out of the county. For more information, please see the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website​.