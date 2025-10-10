Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Shawn Kulick as the assistant manager for the Laurel Hill State Park Complex in southwestern Pennsylvania.

“Shawn is a committed public servant with a passion for managing natural resources to enhance visitor experiences,” Dunn said. “We are excited to see him take this leadership opportunity at this amazing park complex in the beautiful Laurel Highlands Conservation Landscape.

Kulick assists with oversight of the complex which includes 4,062-acre Laurel Hill State Park, 13,625-acre Laurel Ridge and 250-acre Kooser state parks. The park complex is in proximity to additional outdoor recreation opportunities in the Forbes State Forest, as well as tourism and cultural heritage offerings in the Laurel Highlands and Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor.

“This is a great place to work and recreate, thanks to the wonderful staff and surrounding community of supporters,” Kulick said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead here and look forward to meeting new visitors out in nature.”

Kulick is from Perkasie, Pennsylvania, and holds a Liberal Arts associate degree from Bucks County Community College. He is working to complete an undergraduate degree in organizational leadership from Pierce College.

Kulick grew up visiting Nockamixon State Park near his home and credits his time in nature with pointing him to a career in natural resources work. He enjoys hiking, kayaking, fishing, boating, tubing, and backpacking.

Kulick began his career with DCNR working as a semi-skilled laborer. He has held roles working in maintenance, as a ranger, and manager trainee prior to becoming an assistant manager at Laurel Hill.

When he isn’t working, Kulick enjoys spending time with his fiancée, Sydney, dog, Atlas, and cat, Squints. He also enjoys trying new restaurants in the Laurel Highlands and in his travels.

