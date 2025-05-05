Spongy moth (Lymantria dispar dispar) — formerly known as gypsy moth — is a serious forest pest and is responsible for killing millions of oak and other species of trees across the state.

Although oak species are preferred, spongy moth caterpillars feed on hundreds of other tree and shrub species, including:

Apple

Alder

Aspens

Basswood

Birches



Hawthorn



Hemlock

Tamarack (larch)

Pines

Spruces



Willows​



Witch hazel

Often confused with other caterpillars, the spongy moth caterpillar has a yellow and black head, a hairy body with five pairs of blue spots, followed by six pairs of red spots.

It usually takes more than one year of defoliation before trees die; however, conifers that are defoliated may be killed after a single season of defoliation.

Although the boom and bust cycles of the spongy moth are less severe than during the past, they still require control during years when their populations are high.



Tips for Homeowners with Spongy Moth Infestations

Survey your property for egg masses in the summer and fall. The spongy moth has one generation per year in Pennsylvania.

Females lay their eggs as light tan egg masses (100-1,500 eggs/mass) on trees, stones, and other substrates during June and July.

Eggs hatch from mid-April to early May the following spring.

Penn State Extension offers a Guide to Spongy Moth Egg Mass Sur​veying, which includes an instru​ctional video, both of which explain how to survey for spongy moth egg masses.

Mechanical Removal of Spongy Moth Egg Masses and Larvae

Tactics for mechanical removal of spongy moth egg masses can be effective for individual yard trees, but are not effective as a forest-wide control method.

Methods include removal of egg masses before they hatch and removal of unnecessary yard objects where egg masses can be hidden, such as:

Piles of old wood

Building materials

Dead branches, firewood, and other refuse

Egg masses should be scraped into a sealed container or bag and disposed.

Another control tactic is wrapping burlap around the trunks of trees where spongy moth larvae can hide during the day.

The larvae hiding under the burlap are then scraped into a can of soapy water, killing them.

Insecticide Treatme​​​​nts to Control Spongy Moth Caterpillars

Using insecticides to reduce defoliation during high spongy moth densities is an effective option; however, they do not eliminate the spongy moth entirely or shorten the infestation period.

Homeowners must assess the risks and benefits of insecticide use.

Insecticides are not necessary unless the population of spongy moth egg masses or larvae indicate a threat to your trees.

There are several insecticides registered for use for spongy moth; however, only some of them are available for homeowner use.

Always read the label instructions before using an insecticide.

Spongy Moth Spraying for Private Residential Landowners

DCNR conducts an aerial spongy moth suppression program to treat state and federal forest lands.

DCNR does not spray for spongy moths on private lands.

Private landowners or municipalities can conduct their own treatment program by following the steps in the Guide to Conducting a Private Spongy Moth Suppression Program (PDF).

A recent innovation is the use of drones to chemically treat smaller woodlots or residential trees.

Aerial applicators licensed to work in Pennsylvania (PDF). (Attention smart phone users: Be sure to select "Download file in native format" for full document display.)

Treatments begin in the spring (usually May) when 50 percent of the caterpillars are in their second instar, so timing is critical.

If you believe that you have a need for a spongy moth suppression treatment, you should begin making plans during the fall and winter months preceding the year of treatment.

Spongy Moth Infestations in Pennsylvania Forests

The longest-standing effort to manage forest pests on Pennsylvania’s forest lands is the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources ​Bureau of Forestry’s spongy moth (previously known as gypsy moth) program.

The spongy moth has been causing significant forest damage in Pennsylvania since the 1970s.

An outbreak occurred from 2013 to 2019 and another outbreak was observed from 2021 through 2024.​ It appears populations are declining in 2025-2026.

The Bureau of Forestry uses an integrated pest management approach to monitor and treat spongy moth populations to lessen tree mortality and prevent significant defoliation.

The bureau conducts annual spongy moth ​egg mass su​rveys (PDF) to monitor spongy moth populations and implements a suppression program when populations exceed threshold levels.

The bureau uses applications of Bacillus thuringiensis, subspecies kurstaki (Btk) — a natural biological insecticide — and tebufenozide — an insect growth regulator — to control spongy moth populations via aerial application using airplanes and helicopters.

Both insecticides are deemed safe and are commonly used in agriculture.

2026 DCNR Spray Area Map

The Lymantria dispar dispar (Spongy M​oth) Sprayi​ng Status GIS Map provides information about where the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be spraying for spongy moth infestations on state lands in 2026.

Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) Spray Map



The PGC conducts their own spongy moth suppression program on state game lands. The PGC plans no spray blocks in 2026.

PGC spray blocks can be found here: Pennsylvania Game Commission Spongy Moth Spray Blocks.