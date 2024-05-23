Frequently Asked Questions

The Current Employment Statistics program administers the establishment survey and uses the data collected to produce monthly nonfarm payroll estimates. The types of data produced include the following:
- All employees
- Average weekly hours
- Average hourly earnings
- Average weekly earnings
All data is available not seasonally adjusted, and some data is available seasonally adjusted.
Seasonal adjustment is a process whereby the normal seasonal changes are removed or discounted from monthly data. For example, we know that some industries show large fluctuations in employment because they need greater or fewer employees at certain times of the year. Ski resorts, for instance, hire far more employees in the winter months to accommodate the snow skiing season and schools have large changes at the beginning and the ending of the school year. By seasonally adjusting employment, statisticians attempt to remove the predictable seasonal patterns in order to isolate the underlying month-to-month economic changes in the employment and unemployment series. The adjustment consists of either raising or lowering the actual estimate reported by a certain volume or percentage, which represent the expected seasonal increases or decreases that had historically occurred.
Typically, the monthly employment and unemployment numbers reported in the news are seasonally adjusted data. Seasonally adjusted data are useful when comparing different months of data, whereas not seasonally adjusted data should only be compared to the same month in prior years. Annual average estimates are calculated from the not seasonally adjusted data series.
The CES and Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) programs are related but do not report the exact same information at the same frequency. The QCEW program publishes a quarterly count of employment and wages covering 98 percent of U.S. jobs, available at the county, Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), State, and National levels by industry. The CES program surveys about 143,000 businesses and government agencies, representing approximately 588,000 worksites, in order to provide detailed industry data on employment, hours, and earnings of workers on nonfarm payrolls on a monthly basis.
Unemployment Insurance (UI) tax reports, submitted by nearly all businesses in the U.S., are used as both the input data for QCEW data and as the majority of the sample frame for the CES survey and cover almost all private industries and government agencies. CES employment figures are benchmarked each year in large part using data from the QCEW program because both programs use the pay period including the 12th of the month as the reference period for employment.
QCEW quarterly wages include total compensation paid during the calendar quarter to all workers; CES hours and earnings data are reported for all employees and for production or nonsupervisory employees in private industry who received pay (whether they worked or not) during any part of the pay period that includes the 12th day of the month. CES earnings do not include irregular bonuses or retroactive pay.
CES data are published 3 weeks after the week that includes the 12th of the month, typically the first Friday of the following month. QCEW data are published much later, approximately 6 months after the end of the reference period.
The CES program is a monthly survey of business establishments (or jobs). CES produces estimates on the number of employees on nonfarm payrolls. The Current Population Survey (CPS) is a monthly survey of households (or people). The household survey produces estimates about the labor force, including the number of people who are employed (or unemployed).
The household survey administered by the CPS program and establishment survey administered by the CES program both produce sample-based estimates of employment and both have strengths and limitations. The establishment survey employment series has a smaller margin of error on the measurement of month-to-month change than the household survey because of its much larger sample size. An over-the-month employment change of about 100,000 is statistically significant in the establishment survey, while the threshold for a statistically significant change in the household survey is about 400,000. However, the household survey has a more expansive scope than the establishment survey because it includes self-employed workers whose businesses are unincorporated, unpaid family workers, agricultural workers, and private household workers, who are excluded by the establishment survey. The household survey also provides estimates of employment for demographic groups.
CES estimates are categorized by ownership and industry. Respondents are assigned an ownership code — private or public with public ownership further divided into Federal, State, or local. Respondents are then assigned a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code. NAICS codes group establishments into industries based on the activity in which they are primarily engaged.
CES draws its sample and sets its benchmark employment level from the business establishment list maintained by the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program. This universe for business establishments is based on Unemployment Insurance (UI) administrative records, so workers who are not covered by UI will not be captured. In Agriculture there are numerous exemptions to requirements for UI coverage, making the sample frame for Agriculture insufficient for calculating statistically sound estimates. In addition, a substantial number of Agricultural enterprises are self-proprietorships, which are out of scope for the CES survey.
Historically, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture has been the primary survey used to measure farm labor.
Developed by the federal BLS in conjunction with CWIA, several methods are used to estimate statistics for civilian labor force, employment, unemployment, and unemployment rates. National estimates are derived directly from the Current Population Survey (CPS) conducted for BLS by the U.S. Census Bureau; statewide level estimates use a statistical model incorporating inputs from the CPS, Current Employment Statistics (CES), and Unemployment Compensation (UC) claims counts which are controlled to national totals; sub-state geographies are estimated by dividing statewide totals using a multi-step “handbook” method which uses data from the CES, UC claims counts, CPS, population estimates and the American Community Survey (ACS). For further information about the Labor Force and Unemployment rate methodology, please visit the BLS website.
The Current Population Survey (CPS) is a monthly household survey of the population of the United States administered by the U.S. Bureau of the Census. CPS is the data source for the national estimates of the labor force composition.
The American Community Survey is a nationwide survey administered by the U.S. Bureau of the Census. ACS provides communities with reliable and timely demographic, housing, social, and economic data and provides information for states and local areas to use in planning and development.
- Civilian Labor Force includes persons aged 16 and older who were not institutionalized or on active military duty and were either employed or unemployed during the reference week (normally the week including the 12th of the month).
- Employment includes those who: did any work as paid employees, worked in their own business or farm, or worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in a family business during the reference week. It also includes those who had a job but did not work due to a temporary absence. Each employed person is counted only once, even if they had more than one job.
- Unemployment includes those who did not have a job during the reference week, were available for work, and made specific efforts to find a job sometime during the 4 weeks prior to the reference week.
- Unemployment Rate is the percent of the civilian labor force that was unemployed (i.e. unemployment divided by labor force).
Persons not in the labor force include those who are neither employed nor unemployed. This category includes retired persons, students, those taking care of children or other family members, and others who are neither working nor seeking work.
The Center for Workforce Information & Analysis releases data about the civilian labor force employment and total nonfarm employment (jobs) every month. The number reported for civilian labor force employment differs from the number of jobs reported because they are measuring different types of employment. Civilian labor force employment counts the number of working people by where they live. This includes business owners, the self-employed, unpaid family workers, private household workers, and wage and salary workers. An individual with more than one job is only counted once. Total nonfarm employment counts the number of jobs by the place of work. This does not include business owners, the self-employed, unpaid family workers, or private household workers. If someone holds more than one job, they may be counted more than once.
No. The estimate of unemployment includes all people who fit the definition and are actively seeking a job. The unemployed include job losers (those who were laid off), job leavers (those who voluntarily left a job), new entrants, and re-entrants into the labor force. Unemployment claimants are a subset of the total unemployed. Those that have exhausted benefits are still considered unemployed if they are seeking employment.
Statewide LAUS estimates are released on a monthly basis. The initial release of data for any given month is referred to as "preliminary". When data for the next month is released, the previous month's "preliminary" data is revised and released as "final" data. (For example: When May data is released, it is considered "preliminary". When June data is released, the May data is revised and is considered "final".) Additionally, once a year -- between the December and January release -- LAUS data is benchmarked. The benchmarking process updates all model inputs with the most recent available data, and re-estimates all data for the most recent five years, including changes to seasonal adjustment. This benchmarked data is then released with the January estimates.
Sub-state LAUS estimates follow the same pattern as the statewide estimates for "preliminary" and "final" months, though there are some differences with benchmarking. MSAs, Counties, and other sub-state areas can have as many as five or as few as two years of data benchmarked (re-estimated), depending on need and availability of updated input data. Additionally, benchmarked sub-state data is released in stages: The most recent previous year is released with January data, while any other benchmarked years are released upon completion at a later date. Updated seasonal adjustment factors for all benchmarked years are typically released with the prior years of data, but have occasionally been delayed and given their own release.
OEWS data is collected through a semi-annual outreach to approximately 8,000 randomly sampled Pennsylvania employers across a variety of industry sectors. The required response rate of these employers is 75% statewide.
Estimates from the OEWS program are used as a reference by educators, PA CareerLink® staff, career counselors, Workforce Development Boards, economic developers, program planners, and others.
Entry and experienced level wages are defined statistically and not in terms of “years of experience.” A worker may reach the “experienced” level wage for one occupation in far fewer years than a worker in another occupational title.
No. The Davis-Bacon Act requires construction contractors for publicly funded contracts of more than $2,000 to pay the local prevailing wage. If the contract is federally funded, prevailing wages may be obtained from the US Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division office in Philadelphia at 215-861-5830.
If the contract is state or local government-funded, contractors should visit the Prevailing Wage Division of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
A single economic unit such as a mine, factory or store engaged in one, or predominantly one activity, typically at one physical location.
The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) has been used for industry classification of the QCEW data since 2001. Data prior to 2001 were classified using the Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) system.
More information regarding the industry coding systems used by the QCEW
A business entity, firm or company which may consist of one or more establishments, where each establishment may participate in different economic activities.
Most employment is included, including all workers covered by Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) Law, and Federal workers covered by the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) program. Excluded are members of the armed forces, the self-employed, proprietors, domestic workers, unpaid family workers, and railroad workers.
Monthly employment represents the number of workers who worked during, or received pay for, the pay period including the 12th of the month. Full time and part time workers are included, whether the job is temporary or permanent.
Wages represent total compensation paid during the calendar quarter, regardless of when services were performed. Included in wages are pay for vacation and other paid leave, bonuses, stock options, tips, the cash value of meals and lodging.
Average Weekly Wages calculated are derived by dividing quarterly total wages reported by average employment and then dividing the quotient by 13 weeks per quarter.
The QCEW data is based on an establishment census which counts only filled jobs, it is likely that a multi-job holder will be counted two or more times in QCEW data.
No. This information is treated as sensitive information because it was collected under a pledge of statistical confidentiality.
In some series, information may be suppressed in order to eliminate the possibility of determining employer specific data. This information is treated as sensitive information because it was collected under a pledge of statistical confidentiality.
Yes, but not on our website. Only NAICS classified QCEW data (2001-present) is available on our website. Please contact our customer response team at 717-787-6466 or Toll Free at 1-877-493-3282 for historical SIC classified QCEW data. We can also be reached via email: workforceinfo@pa.gov.
The specific number of employees employed by a company comes to us via the unemployment compensation system. As such, that data’s confidentiality is guaranteed by both state and federal statute, and can only be released by CWIA to certain government officials/agencies and even then only under certain circumstances.
The data are used to identify and correct hazards in the workplace. National and State policy makers use the survey as an indicator of the occupational safety and health conditions across industries and kinds of workers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) uses the statistics to help determine where additional measures are needed to improve safety programs and to measure the effectiveness of the 1970 act in reducing work-related injuries and illnesses. Both labor and management use the estimates to design and evaluate safety programs. Other users include insurance carriers involved in workers' compensation, industrial hygienists, manufacturers of safety equipment, researchers, and others concerned with job safety and health.
With the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, Congress created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to assure safe and healthful working conditions for working men and women by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance.
The SOII survey is not part of OSHA, but the survey does use OSHA record-keeping guidelines to determine what injuries or illnesses should be reported. Businesses that are selected for participation in the SOII survey are required to reply to the survey regardless of whether or not they are exempt from keeping OSHA records of workplace injuries/illnesses.
The SOII program is based on an annual survey of employers, whose responses are used to provide estimates of workplace injuries and illnesses based on OSHA record-keeping guidelines. Statistics are provided at the statewide level and can be compared to national data as well as data from other states. Annual data can also be compared to historical data.
State Workers’ Compensation programs also track workplace injury and illness data but do not use the same record keeping guidelines as the SOII survey. Workers’ compensation programs are counts (rather than a survey); however, reporting requirements and laws and are not consistent from state to state, making cross-state comparisons invalid.
The 10-year long-term employment projections are updated every two years while the 2-year short-term forecasts are updated annually.
Employment projections by industry and occupation are point-in-time estimates and are best used as an indicator. Their development is based on trends and known economic activities. However, unexpected events may occur during the projection period that could impact employment activities.
Why are base year employment totals from projections different from other data sources, such as the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) and the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES)?
Employment projections data are more inclusive, and therefore higher in total, than the QCEW and OES programs which focus on individuals covered under Unemployment Compensation. Projections data also include the self-employed, agricultural workers, Federal government workers, private household staff, and unpaid family members.
No. Annual openings include two components – openings due to industry growth and openings due to replacement needs. Replacement needs reflect those who leave the occupation altogether while turnover would also include churn of people within the occupation (i.e. a cashier leaving one store to go work as a cashier in another store). Therefore, replacement needs are lower in volume than occupational turnover.
Yes, an industry-occupational matrix does exist. This matrix identifies occupations that are commonly found within a given industry (the staffing pattern) as well as which industries are most likely to employ a given occupation (the inverse staffing pattern).
All employers are required to report this information on their newly hired, re-hired, and temporary employees to their state new hire directory. Pennsylvania's New Hire (NH) Reporting Program is the mechanism for doing so.
Pennsylvania matches the NH data against open child support case records to locate non-custodial parents, establish child support orders, or enforce existing orders. Pennsylvania also uses the new hire information to detect possible fraud activity in the Unemployment Compensation and Workers' Compensation benefit programs, and for labor market information purposes. The NH data that CWIA distributes is compiled via the data collected in from this program.
For instructions on how to report your new hires please access the two resources below:
Instructional Videos
Commonwealth Workforce Development System
These terms are interchangeable. In Pennsylvania, we typically use the term ‘Unemployment Compensation’ whereas at the federal level and in most other states they use the term ‘Unemployment Insurance.’
Number of claimants drawing the final payment of their original entitlement for a given program.
The first payment in a benefit year for a week of unemployment claimed under a specific program. This is used as a proxy for "beneficiaries" under a specific program.
A beneficiary is a UC claimant that has received at least one benefit payment within a specified period of time.
Any notice of unemployment filed
- to request a determination of entitlement to and eligibility for compensation or
- to begin a second or subsequent period of eligibility within a benefit year or period of eligibility.
The number of weeks of benefits claimed, including weeks for which a waiting period or fixed disqualification period is being served.
The number of weeks claimed for which UI benefits are paid. Weeks compensated for partial unemployment are included. Interstate claims are counted in the paying state.
In Pennsylvania, most employment is covered by the UC program. Exceptions include some agricultural and seasonal workers, persons who are self-employed, officers of a corporation, professional athletes, and persons who are incarcerated. Civilian employees of the federal government are covered by the UCFE program, and ex-military personnel are covered by the UCX program.
The Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) Program is a federal program that provides UC benefits for eligible unemployed former federal civilian employees.
The Unemployment Compensation for Ex-servicemembers (UCX) Program is a federal program that provides UC benefits to former members of the Armed Forces and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The duration of regular UC benefits in Pennsylvania varies from 18 to 26 weeks. During periods of high unemployment, claimants may be eligible for extended benefits (EB) or emergency unemployment compensation (EUC).
A temporary extension of unemployment benefits available to individuals who have exhausted their Regular UC benefits and any temporary EUC.
A temporary, federally-funded extension of unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their Regular UC benefits.
