Most employees in Pennsylvania must be paid overtime compensation. Overtime compensation is one and one-half times the employee's regular rate of pay for every hour worked over 40 per week. Under the Minimum Wage Act, certain employees may be not entitled to overtime because they fall into the executive, administrative, or professional exemption (EAP exemption), but only if certain requirements are met.

In order to qualify for an EAP exemption, an employer must show (1) that the exempt employee meets certain tests regarding their job duties, (2) is paid on a salary basis, and (3) is paid not less than $684 per week. Job titles do not determine exempt status. For an exemption to apply, an employee’s specific job duties and salary must meet all of the applicable requirements.

The Department follows the U.S. Department of Labor’s longstanding duties tests for the administrative, executive, and professional exemptions, as well as the current salary level of $684 per week that was set forth in its 2019 regulations. 84 Fed. Reg. 51307 (Sept. 27, 2019).