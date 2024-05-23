Skip to agency navigation
    County Profiles are a compilation of selected economic, geographic and demographic data for Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

    This statistical snapshot includes information in the following areas:

    • Map of Pennsylvania with the county highlighted
    • Population of the county (total, projected and age distribution)
    • Online Job Postings
    • Labor Force and unemployment rate
    • Personal income (per capita, total and median household)
    • Major employers
    • Employment and wages by industry sector
    • Wages by major occupational group

    All Counties Report

    The PDF All Counties Report contains all 67 county profiles combined into one convenient file.

    All County Profiles (PDF)

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available, please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.