County Information Details
This statistical snapshot includes information in the following areas:
- Map of Pennsylvania with the county highlighted
- Population of the county (total, projected and age distribution)
- Online Job Postings
- Labor Force and unemployment rate
- Personal income (per capita, total and median household)
- Major employers
- Employment and wages by industry sector
- Wages by major occupational group
A Pennsylvania Profile is also available.
All Counties Report
The PDF All Counties Report contains all 67 county profiles combined into one convenient file.
-
Adams
-
Allegheny
-
Armstrong
-
Beaver
-
Bedford
-
Berks
-
Blair
-
Bradford
-
Bucks
-
Butler
-
Cambria
-
Cameron
-
Carbon
-
Centre
-
Chester
-
Clarion
-
Clearfield
-
Clinton
-
Columbia
-
Crawford
-
Cumberland
-
Dauphin
-
Delaware
-
Elk
-
Erie
-
Fayette
-
Forest
-
Franklin
-
Fulton
-
Greene
-
Huntingdon
-
Indiana
-
Jefferson
-
Juniata
-
Lackawanna
-
Lancaster
-
Lawrence
-
Lebanon
-
Lehigh
-
Luzerne
-
Lycoming
-
McKean
-
Mercer
-
Mifflin
-
Monroe
-
Montgomery
-
Montour
-
Northampton
-
Northumberland
-
Perry
-
Philadelphia
-
Pike
-
Potter
-
Schuylkill
-
Snyder
-
Somerset
-
Sullivan
-
Susquehanna
-
Tioga
-
Union
-
Venango
-
Warren
-
Washington
-
Wayne
-
Westmoreland
-
Wyoming
-
York
If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available, please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.