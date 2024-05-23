Possible reasons why there may be no funds on your debit card:

You have not filed a weekly certification yet; Payments will not be submitted to your Money Network Debit card until the first payment on your claim. One week after opening a new claim you will need to file your first weekly certification. If there are no issues on your claim at that time you may then receive payments to your debit card.

There is an issue on your claim; If there are any eligibility issues on our claim they will need to be investigated. For your first weekly filing and claim it can take four to six weeks to receive payment on your debit card​. After the first payment, moving forward, you'll receive payment within two to three days after filing your weekly claim.

In the past, you have had direct deposit established for you by the PA Treasury. This will be your payment method until it is stopped.​