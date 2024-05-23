A debit card will be mailed to you after you have been determined financially eligible for benefits and opted for payment by debit card. The Money Network® debit card will arrive in a plain envelope, with a postmark from Omaha, Nebraska. The card will have the name MY BANKING DIRECT and will not reference Money Network on the card. This card replaced the U.S. Bank ReliaCard® starting in March 2023. You should be careful to remove the new card before you discard this piece of mail.
For more information on Money Network debit card account registration, please visit:
Debit Card Telephone Contact Numbers
- Money Network (888) 292-0059
- U.S. Bank (888) 233-5916
Money Network Debit Card In-Network ATM Locations for Fee-Free Withdrawals
If you require assistance with your U.S. Bank ReliaCard® please visit the ReliaCard information page.
Money Network FAQs
When you receive the Money Network prepaid debit card, you must activate it according to the activation sticker on the card. You must create your own unique PIN for the new Money Network prepaid debit card as part of the activation process. We recommend activating the card immediately, even if you don't plan to use it. If funds are at any point deposited to the card, failure to activate the card within 90 days will result in the account being closed and those funds being inaccessible.
No. The PIN created for the Money Network prepaid debit card is not the same PIN that you use to file weekly claims using the PA Teleclaims System. For better security, you should create a different PIN.
The Money Network prepaid debit card will offer convenience and security:
- Benefit payments will be automatically loaded to your card.
- Your card can be used to get cash, pay bills, and make purchases everywhere Visa® Debit or Debit Mastercard® is accepted.
- Your funds are protected if the card is lost or stolen.
It is essential that the Department of Labor & Industry has your current address to ensure that your new prepaid debit card is delivered promptly. If you have moved since initially applying for UC benefits – or have an incorrect address for any reason -- you should immediately update your mailing address through the UC System or contact the UC Service Center.
No. Your ReliaCard® will remain active until the balance reaches $0.
However, note that ReliaCards have a three-year expiration. If your card has a balance and is active, U.S. Bank will automatically reissue a card to the mailing address on file about 45 days prior to the expiration printed on the card.
Yes. If you would prefer to receive benefit payments by direct deposit, you can change your payment method by following the instructions on the Direct Deposit page.
A cardholder agreement, activation instructions, user guide, and complete fee schedule will be included in the envelope with your new Money Network prepaid debit card. You can also review the Money Network Prepaid Disclosures:
More information is available at www.patreasury.gov/UCdebitcard. If you have questions, email UCDtreasuryweb@patreasury.gov or call 877-869-1956.
General Debit Card FAQs
There are a variety of issues that could be the cause for why you haven't received a debit card. UC Debit Card will show you a list of reasons regarding why you may not have received a debit card.
Debit cards are valid for three years. If you already have a debit card from a previous claim, you will not receive a new debit card. You will continue to use the original debit card.
If you have direct deposit, but prefer to receive your UC payments via debit card, you can submit a form to stop direct deposit by clicking the link Direct Deposit of UC Benefits. A debit card will not be issued until this request has been processed, which generally takes two days from receipt by the PA Treasury. Also, confirm your mailing address via accessing your dashboard at Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) Benefits System (pa.gov), so that your debit card is mailed to the correct location.
If you previously had a debit card and it expired, is lost, or think it may have been stolen, contact Money Network at (888) 292-0059. See guidance on how to request a new card if you do not have your card number in the "What do I do if my card is lost or stolen?" FAQ.
Possible reasons why there may be no funds on your debit card:
You have not filed a weekly certification yet; Payments will not be submitted to your Money Network Debit card until the first payment on your claim. One week after opening a new claim you will need to file your first weekly certification. If there are no issues on your claim at that time you may then receive payments to your debit card.
There is an issue on your claim; If there are any eligibility issues on our claim they will need to be investigated. For your first weekly filing and claim it can take four to six weeks to receive payment on your debit card. After the first payment, moving forward, you'll receive payment within two to three days after filing your weekly claim.
In the past, you have had direct deposit established for you by the PA Treasury. This will be your payment method until it is stopped.
Review your method of payment for any unauthorized changes. If your payment method was changed to an account you do not recognize you must contact PA Treasury at 877-869-1956 to have your method of payment changed back immediately. NOTE: This change will not necessarily be reflected on your personal profile. You must then contact the UC service center at 888-313-7284.
For the Money Network debit card, call (888) 292-0059. If you have questions or concerns about Money Network customer service, email UCDtreasuryweb@patreasury.gov or call (877) 869-1956.
To report a lost or stolen debit card and request a replacement card (one per year is available at no charge), call Money Network at (888) 292-0059.
For basic information regarding the debit card, please see our UC Debit Card page.
If you received your Money Network debit card, access your account and information by visiting https://mbd.everywherepaycard.com/.
You can use your debit card to purchase merchandise, at no fee, at any location accepting the debit card, including purchases made online and by phone. The card can also be used to get cash back when making a purchase, where available.
There are several ways to use the debit card without incurring any fees. Cash withdrawals using the debit card are always available at no charge from teller windows inside any bank displaying the Visa® symbol. With the debit card, you have unlimited no charge withdrawals at any in-network ATM.
Balance, transaction history, and account information is available at no charge by logging into the debit card company's cardholder website or their mobile app.
Pre-acquisition disclosure of the fees of the debit card are available from the debit card company at the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.
First, you must notify UC by visiting Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) Benefits System, to update your information or by calling the UC Toll-Free line at 888-313-7284, then ask the service center representative to have PA Treasury contact Money Network to issue a debit card to you.
You should check your information with UC by accessing your dashboard at Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) Benefits System, to update your information or by calling the UC Toll-Free line at 888-313-7284
Should you want a card that reflects your correct name, wait until the next business day, and then call debit card customer service at 888-233-5916 to request a replacement card.
You should retain your debit card until the expiration date shown on the front of the card, even if you stop claiming UC benefits, as it is valid for up to three years.
No. If you already have a debit card from a previous claim, or reopen an existing claim, you will not receive a new debit card. You will continue to use the original debit card until the expiration date shown on the front of the card.
If your card has expired or your card has been lost, you will need to request a replacement card. To request a replacement card, contact Money Network at (888) 292-0059. One card per year is available at no charge. See guidance on how to request a new card if you do not have your card number in the "What do I do if my card is lost or stolen?" FAQ.
If you cannot locate your debit card or if you have not used it in three years or longer call the debit card company to request a replacement. Always verify your mailing address when you request a replacement card.
In addition, you should confirm your address with UC by logging into your dashboard at Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) Benefits System, or by calling the UC Toll-free line at 888-313-7284.
No. For privacy reasons, only you have access to that information.
No. Your card is a prepaid Visa® debit card, not a credit card. The card does not help establish credit history since no credit check is required to receive the card, and it is not tied to a bank account or a credit line. You will only be able to spend the amount that is stored on the card. You will not be able to purchase anything with your card that you do not currently have the funds in your account to cover.
If you receive such a request, do not respond; delete the email or phone text message, or hang up the phone.
In addition, call the debit card customer service toll-free number to report the incident.
If a customer service supervisor returns a call to you, the supervisor will verify your name, date of birth and the last 4 digits of your Social Security number, and in some cases, the last 4 digits of your debit card number.
The debit card company nor UC will never ask you for your full Social Security number, full debit card number, or your PIN through unsolicited email, text message, or phone call.