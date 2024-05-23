Skip to agency navigation
    Personnel Files

    The Department of Labor and Industry, through the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, administers the Inspection of Employment Records Law (Act of 1978, No.286), which authorizes an employee to inspect certain information from their own personnel files maintained by an employer.

    Personnel Files Information

    A PDF version of a Complaint/Request for Relief form (including directions for completion) is provided on this site for those employees experiencing difficulty in obtaining access to their employment records.

    Please direct your questions regarding the inspection of personnel files to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.

     

    The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. As such, it provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received.