A PDF version of a Complaint/Request for Relief form (including directions for completion) is provided on this site for those employees experiencing difficulty in obtaining access to their employment records.

Please direct your questions regarding the inspection of personnel files to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.

The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. As such, it provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received.