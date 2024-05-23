Minors under 14 years of age may not be employed or permitted to work in any occupation, except children employed on farms or in domestic service in private homes. No minor under 14 years of age may be employed on a farm by a person other than the farmer. Under certain restrictions, caddies may be employed at the age of 12, news carriers at 11 years of age, and juvenile performers in the entertainment field.

For individuals who are under 16 years of age, a written statement by the minor's parent or legal guardian acknowledging understanding of the duties and hours of employment and granting permission to work is required. This downloadable form is one way to satisfy that requirement.

LLC-75, Parental Acknowledgement of Minor's Duties and Hours of Employment

For the employment of any minor under 18, in compliance with the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act in a performance where a minor models or renders artistic creative expression in a live performance, radio, television, movie, Internet, publication, documentary, reality programming, or other broadcast medium that is transmitted to an audience, please download the Application for Minors in Performances.

LLC-12, Application for minors in performances

If you wish to request a waiver from entertainment provisions of the Child Labor Act, please fill out the Special Waiver Request for Entertainment Performances and send it to the Bureau no later than 48 hours prior to the time needed for the waiver to be acted on.

For additional information regarding employment certificates, record keeping, hours of employment (including night work), prohibited occupations, and penalties, please download a copy of the LLC-5, Abstract of the Child Labor Act, Revised 1/13. Form No. LLC-5 (ESP) (1-13)

The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. As such, it provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received.

Please direct your questions regarding Child Labor Act to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Altoona, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.

If you wish to file a complaint under the Child Labor Act, please use one of the methods outlined here.