File a Child Labor Complaint

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) enforces child labor laws, which ensure the protection of young workers by regulating employment types, working hours, and hazardous tasks. If you think you have witnessed or experienced a Child Labor Act violation, you can file a complaint— L&I will investigate.

These forms are used for complaints under the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act of 2012, P.L. 1209, No. 151. Persons filling out these forms should complete all questions and attach any additional information which may be applicable to your claim.