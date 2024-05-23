Job Training

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania offers a wide range of educational resources.

Career Exploration

PA CareerLink® Pennsylvania is a free website. It helps you find a career that matches your skills and interests. You can explore careers and search for internships. Additionally, it offers free resume-building support.

Career Guide

The Career Guide is valuable for students, educators, jobseekers, parents, and career changers. It will help you make those all-important career decisions.

Each guide is for specific groups. These include middle schoolers, high schoolers, and job seekers. The Career Guide includes wage and job outlooks. It has interest tests and self-marketing tips. It also has financial aid and contacts for Pennsylvania's public schools, PA CareerLink® offices, and state agencies.

High Priority Occupations

This is information for workforce professionals. It is about High Priority Occupations in the commonwealth.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

The college is owned by Pennsylvania. It's fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is a two-year technical college. It provides an education in 17 programs.

State System of Higher Education

The State System of Higher Education is the top provider in Pennsylvania. It serves over 100,000 students. Its 14 universities focus on student success and quality education.

PA Commission for Community Colleges

The Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges is a nonprofit. It's a key advocate for Pennsylvania's 14 community colleges. Its members include college presidents, trustees, and key administrators. The commission leads on college issues. It also represents their needs, vision, and values to state and federal policymakers.

The commission also helps the colleges develop positions on their areas of concern.

It acts as a liaison and facilitator to share information. It also collects data statewide. This data supports the colleges' advocacy.

Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency provides info on state and federal grants. It also provides info on loans.

Career and Technical Education

A skilled workforce is crucial for a strong economy. Pennsylvania has 73 Career and Technical Education schools. They offer programs in various fields like nursing, construction, and entrepreneurship.

Certified Training Programs/Provider's List

The CareerLink list shows programs approved for state and federal training funds. It includes courses from community colleges, technical schools, and private schools.