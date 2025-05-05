Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Labor Statistics Services

    Labor Law Compliance

    Labor Law Compliance makes sure that labor laws are followed. They teach people about these laws, check for violations, and help if someone breaks the rules.

    Learn more about BLLC

    LMI Dashboards

    LMI dashboards provides tools for legal teams or financial management.

    Review dashboards

    Workforce

    The Center for Workforce Information and Analysis provides employment statistics for Pennsylvania.

    Explore CWIA services