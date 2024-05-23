When an employee has been injured or has a recurrence of a previously reported injury, immediately contact SWIF using our Toll Free Hotline at 1-888-388-7943(SWIF). In order to alleviate any confusion and reporting delays please refer to our Telephonic Reporting Questionnaire, this will detail in order all of the questions that you will be asked. Always report ALL injuries to SWIF, no matter how minor the injury may seem. SWIF should be notified by the employer if there is reason to doubt the claim, we will investigate the claim and determine if the claim should be paid. If you have posted a panel of physicians, secure the injured employee's signature on the Workers' Compensation Employee Notification form. This should already have been signed at the time of hire.