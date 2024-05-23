Bedding and Upholstery/Stuffed Toys FAQs

If you are in Pennsylvania and make or bring in new mattresses, pillows, or furniture with padding, you need to sign up with the state. After you sign up, you get a special number called a Uniform Registration Number. This number has to be put on a white tag that goes on all the things you're selling.

If you're a store in Pennsylvania and you only sell brand-new mattresses, pillows, or furniture with padding, you don't need a special license to sell them.

But, if you sell or rent used mattresses, pillows, or furniture with padding, or if you want to put them up for auction, you do need to sign up with the state, even if your business is not in Pennsylvania. This is for anyone who wants to sell second-hand items like these in Pennsylvania, whether the sale is to another business or straight to a person who wants to buy it.