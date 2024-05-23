Any high school student with a disability who may need vocational guidance and assistance in preparing for, obtaining, or maintaining competitive employment should be considered for referral to the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). Students who have an Individualied Educational Program (IEP), a 504 Plan, or who are involved with a school's Student Assistance Program may be appropriate referrals to OVR.

Ideally, students should be referred two years prior to graduation, although referrals can be made earlier when appropriate. Students with a significant visual impairment can be referred to the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services at any time. Technical assistance may be provided on behalf of students with disabilities with regard to Transition at any age without a formal referral.

A referral to OVR can be made by anyone, including the student, a family member or school/agency personnel. Students under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to become involved with OVR services.

At the time of the initial referral, OVR will need the following information about the student to facilitate the application process:

Student's name

Address

Telephone number

Email address

Date of birth

Social Security Number

Gender

Statement of disability



For additional information about specialized programs for students with disabilities, check out the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.

You may also refer yourself to OVR at the PA Careerlink® website.