Other Ticket to Work Resources
For information from Social Security about how working will affect your benefits, visit:
Social Security Administration: Working While Disabled, How We Can Help (PDF)
Ticket to Work may be used to access employment, vocational rehabilitation and other related services.
How Does Work Affect My Social Security Benefits?
Information about Ticket to Work and Choosing Employment Networks
Additional Assistance
Questions?
Call your local OVR district office or 800-442-6351 for more information.
Email: RA-li-Ticket-to-Work@pa.gov.