Ticket to Work

Ticket to Work is a free and voluntary program that can help Social Security beneficiaries go to work, get a good job that may lead to a career, and become financially independent, all while they keep their Medicare or Medicaid. Individuals who receive Social Security benefits because of a disability and are age 18 through 64 probably already qualify for the program. The program helps individuals with disabilities earn enough so they will not need to rely on Social Security cash benefits.

Ticket to Work may be used to access employment, vocational rehabilitation and other related services.