Health and Safety (HandS)

WCAIS was created as a one-stop shop for the entire workers’ compensation community.
The Pennsylvania HandS application and its processes will be moved to a modern digital platform. Users will experience intuitive screens, the ability to upload documents, and a more secure platform.
Go live for the transition in 2025. Important details will come via email communications and announcements.
WCAIS is a 24/7 online service, which includes document filing and management.
WCAIS has greater transparency, program efficiency, and enhanced customer service.
All workers’ compensation community stakeholders are encouraged to register in WCAIS. Enrollment provides access to information, updates, and documents promptly.
WCAIS is enhanced quarterly and currently sits on a modern digital platform. With this platform, there are quicker response times, a document handler (you can upload documents directly into WCAIS), and capabilities to communicate with bureau staff through the WCAIS online application.
The bureau’s Health & Safety Division is committed to ensuring proper data conversion from the current HandS application to WCAIS.
No, you will not be required to use both systems. More information is coming soon!
WCAIS has several stakeholder roles, and all employers and workplace safety committees will be able to register in WCAIS. Registration information will be provided closer to going live.
Also, self-insured employers and insurance carriers have the ability to file their required Annual Accident & Illness Prevention reports online. The electronic filing of annual reports provides immediate feedback regarding the information that is submitted, including whether or not the report has been accepted as well as its real-time status. The new HandS system gives insurers and self-insured employers the ability to enter, copy, print and store their electronically-filed reports, and includes up-front editing of data where possible, as well as prompting and definitions of data. The HandS system also has the capability for immediately communicating issues related to regulatory compliance to the individual self-insured employers and licensed workers’ compensation insurance carriers who use the service.
Another advantage the HandS system offers the customers of the Health & Safety Division is the ability to receive written reports of on-site audits electronically. Once an audit report is written, self-insured employers and insurers can view their reports online in PDF format.
The new HandS system streamlines and standardizes the filing of annual reports and most of the audit process. HandS provides greater efficiency and accuracy for Health & Safety Division customers, which has a positive impact on the administration of the division.
The Health & Safety Division looks forward to better serving its customers with the addition of the new HandS system and working together toward the ultimate goal of enhanced workplace safety.
The Health & Safety Division may be contacted directly by email: LI, BWC-Safety@pa.gov or by calling (717) 772-1917.