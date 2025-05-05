Apply for a Workplace Safety Committee Certification

Skip to main content

    In Pennsylvania, employers can obtain workers' compensation insurance through a licensed insurance carrier or the State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF). Once insured, employers can apply for workplace safety committee certification.

    Certified workplace safety committees help prevent injury and protect Pennsylvania workers on the job, and are supported by L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation Health & Safety Division

    About Workplace Safety Committees

    You can apply for workplace safety committee certification through HandS, L&I's Health and Safety platform. 

    Application Requirements

    1. Login or create a profile to HandS
    2. Select Begin working or Continue working on an initial application
    3. Complete Sections 1-13 of the application
    4. Sign and submit your certification application
    5. If you opt in to electronic notification, a HandS specialist will send approval or disapproval through your Customer Notification Dashboard

    Application Deadlines

    Your certification application must be submitted to L&I's Health and Safety Division between 90 and 30 days of your workers' compensation policy renewal date.

    If you are a self-insured employer, it must be submitted between 90 and 30 days of your self-insurance application renewal date.

    Employers who want to apply for workplace safety committee certification can login to their HandS account or create a new account to access the electronic certification application.

    Contact us

    For questions about the certification application process, contact the Health and Safety Division's Certification and Education Section by phone or email. To register for workplace safety committee certification training, contact Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety by phone or email. For general questions about workplace safety committee certification, contact L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC).

    For general questions, you can call BWC.

    Hearing impaired individuals can contact BWC by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with BWC's phone number.

    717-772-4447

    You can email questions to BWC.

    Email BWC

    Bureau of Workers' Compensation 651 Boas Street, 8th Floor Harrisburg, PA 17121

