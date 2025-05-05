Apply for a Workplace Safety Committee Certification

About Workplace Safety Committees
Application Requirements
You can apply for workplace safety committee certification through HandS, L&I's Health and Safety platform.
Application Requirements
- Login or create a profile to HandS
- Select Begin working or Continue working on an initial application
- Complete Sections 1-13 of the application
- Sign and submit your certification application
- If you opt in to electronic notification, a HandS specialist will send approval or disapproval through your Customer Notification Dashboard
Application Deadlines
Your certification application must be submitted to L&I's Health and Safety Division between 90 and 30 days of your workers' compensation policy renewal date.
If you are a self-insured employer, it must be submitted between 90 and 30 days of your self-insurance application renewal date.
Apply Now
Employers who want to apply for workplace safety committee certification can login to their HandS account or create a new account to access the electronic certification application.