​​​​​​Employment of Minors Child Labor Act

L&I enforces child labor laws, which ensure the protection of young workers by regulating employment types, working hours, and hazardous tasks.
The Child Labor Act, enforced by L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC), protects the health, safety, and welfare of children employed in the Commonwealth by limiting employment in certain establishments and occupations, restricting the hours of work, regulating work conditions, and requiring work permits for children hired to fill a position. The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the federal child labor law, also applies in Pennsylvania. Where the laws overlap, the most protective standard applies.
Minors under 14 years of age may not be employed or permitted to work in any occupation, except children employed on farms or in domestic service in private homes. No minor under 14 years of age may be employed on a farm by a person other than the farmer. Under certain restrictions, caddies may be employed at the age of 12, news carriers at 11 years of age, and juvenile performers in the entertainment field.
For individuals who are under 16 years of age, a written statement by the minor's parent or legal guardian acknowledging understanding of the duties and hours of employment and granting permission to work is required. This downloadable form is one way to satisfy that requirement. LLC-75, Parental Acknowledgement of Minor's Duties and Hours of Employment
For the employment of any minor under 18, in compliance with the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act in a performance where a minor models or renders artistic creative expression in a live performance, radio, television, movie, Internet, publication, documentary, reality programming, or other broadcast medium that is transmitted to an audience, please download the Application for Minors in Performances (LLC-12).
If you wish to request a waiver from entertainment provisions of the Child Labor Act, please fill out the Special Waiver Request for Entertainment Performances (LLC-76) and send it to the Bureau no later than 48 hours prior to the time needed for the waiver to be acted on.
For information regarding work permits, record keeping, hours of employment (including night work), prohibited occupations, and penalties, please download a copy of the Abstract of the Child Labor Act (LLC-5 Revised 1-13), Resumen de las estipulaciones de la ley de labor de menores sobre las horas de trabajo (LLC-5 (ESP) Revised 1-13) or contact the Bureau.
Before March 2020, the Child Labor Act required applicants for minor work permits to appear before a school issuing officer in person. In March 2020, the in-person appearance requirement was suspended and virtual appearances before school issuing officers were permitted.
Act 117 of 2022 makes this change permanent effective January 2, 2023. Going forward, applicants for minor work permits may appear before a school issuing officer virtually or in person.
Additional information on work permits is available on the PA Department of Education's FAQ page.
Child Labor Law Forms
Learn more about Federal Child Labor Regulations YouthRules.gov
Summary of rules for Minors Volunteering in Emergency Service Organizations
Summary of rules for Prohibited Occupations Under the Child Labor Act
Child Labor Act Law
Child Labor Act Regulations Child Labor Act regulations include regulations pertaining to the employment and issuance of special permits regarding minors in certain entertainment performances, as well as prohibits or limits minors from working in specific occupations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act has distinct provisions for minors in three age categories: under 14, 14-15, and 16-17.
For children under 16 to work legally, a parent or legal guardian is required to complete a written statement that grants permission and acknowledges the duties and hours of employment. This downloadable form is one way to satisfy that requirement.
Under-14 Work Restrictions
Children under age 14 may not be employed in any occupation; however, they are permitted to work on a family farm or in domestic service, such as babysitting, or performing yard work or household chores. Other exceptions are made for caddies, newspaper carriers and – with special permits – juvenile entertainment performers.
14-15-Year-Olds Work Restrictions
When school is not in session, 14 and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and no more than eight hours a day, or 40 hours a week. For some occupations, such as newspaper delivery, caddies, and some farm work, different standards may apply.
When school is in session, 14 and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and no more than three hours a day on school days or 18 hours per school week. Different standards may apply for non-school days.
16-17-Year-Olds Work Restrictions
When school is not in session, 16 and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. and no more than 10 hours a day, or 48 hours a week. Employers may not compel minors in this age group to work beyond 45 hours a week.
When school is in session, 16 and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. and no more than eight hours a day on school days, or 28 hours per school week. Different standards may apply for non-school days.
Yes. Children are required to obtain a work permit from their school district’s issuing officer.
The law stipulates working hour restrictions based on the employee's age.
Except for children who work in newspaper delivery, no child may work more than six consecutive days.
Yes.
Employers, parents/guardians and child workers should become familiar with the list of jobs prohibited for young workers. Employers should avoid assigning children to hazardous tasks outlined in regulations.
Children of all ages are prohibited from working in an establishment designated as hazardous – a provision under federal law and regulations.
Occupations deemed as hazardous or that require the use of dangerous equipment, weapons or devices, include (but are not limited to): crane operation, electrical work, excavation, roofing, woodworking, wrecking and demolition.
Yes. All child workers must be provided a 30-minute meal period on or before five consecutive hours of work.
No. Full- or part-time child workers must be paid at least minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour for non-tipped workers.
Yes. Children employed as performers are subject to special protections under state law. Most notably, employers of child performers must apply for entertainment permits on behalf of each child performer – including those who perform live at Halloween-themed attractions.
The permits require information about the child’s employment arrangement and a parent or guardian’s signature. L&I does not approve permits for performances that are potentially dangerous or hazardous to the child’s well-being, which includes acrobatic acts and dangerous activities involving speed, height, and a high level of physical exertion of stunts.
Employers should submit applications to L&I before the child employee’s first performance or rehearsal. A school official must complete the section applicable to performing or rehearsing during school hours.
Yes.
17-year-old junior firefighters may participate in live-burn interior firefighting training exercises, but such training may only be conducted under the Pennsylvania State Academy Fire training system’s interior firefighting training module--and only when a certified instructor is on site at all times. Junior firefighters must also have permission from a fire chief and from their parent or guardian to participate.
Junior firefighters may not perform tasks prohibited by the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act, regardless of their level of training and education.
The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. As such, it provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received. Please contact us for more information!