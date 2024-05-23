PA Workforce Development Board

Overview
The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board (PA WDB) advises the governor on workforce strategy. It helps align education and economic goals. The governor appoints most of the members. These members are from various sectors. These sectors include business, labor, education, and economic development. Also, the board includes seven state agency leaders and four General Assembly members.
The PA WDB's mission is to balance the state's workforce. It does this by considering employer and worker needs. It oversees various programs across departments and agencies. It also guides policymakers, evaluates performance, and suggests improvements.
PA WDB Committees
The PA WDB accomplishes its mission through the work of its committees. The Board currently has 11 committees aligned with the six broad goals in Pennsylvania's 2024-2028 WIOA Combined State Plan. Several committees support Goal 6: Addressing Workforce Shortages in Critical Industries.
All committees meet at least quarterly to develop a subject matter expertise in a certain workforce development policy area, monitor implementation of the WIOA Combined State Plan, identify and share best practices, identify opportunities for the state to support local workforce development initiatives, and recommend strategies to improve the workforce development system.
Committees:
- Agriculture (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Apprenticeship and Career & Technical Education (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 1)
- Barrier Remediation (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 5)
- Construction Workforce (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Continuous Improvement of the PA CareerLink® System (Supports WIOA Plan 4)
- Education Workforce Shortage (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Healthcare Workforce (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Industry Partnerships and Employer Engagement (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 2)
- Manufacturing (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Reentry (Supports multiple WIOA Plan goals)
- Youth (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 3)
Additional Resources
About the PA WDB
Reports
PA WDB - 2023 Annual Report (PDF)
PA WDB - 2022 Annual Report (PDF)
PA WDB - 2021 Annual Report (PDF)
PA WDB – 2020 Annual Report (PDF)
PA WDB KRC Career Pathways (PDF)
PA WDB Quarterly Meeting Schedule
- November 19, 2024 | Hybrid
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Briefing Book
In Person: 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18015
and
Virtual: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81114168295?pwd=2ZSN9VOyQUQywAt36g96ZpU0Bdx8Qj.1
Meeting ID: 811 1416 8295
Passcode: 169262
- August 14, 2024 | Hybrid
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- February 13, 2024 | Virtual on Zoom
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Briefing Book (PDF)
PA WIOA Combined State Plan 2024-2028 Draft (PDF)
Public Comment Tracker (PDF)
- May 7, 2024 | Hybrid: In-Person at Google’s Pittsburgh Headquarters and Virtual on Google Meet
10 a.m.
Briefing Book (PDF)
Prior Meeting Information
WDB Meeting Briefing Books
- November 6, 2019 - Briefing Book
- August 13, 2019 - Briefing Book
- May 1, 2019 - Briefing Book
- February 12, 2019 - Briefing Book
- October 23, 2018 - Briefing Book
- August 15, 2018 - Briefing Book
- May 23, 2018 - Briefing Book
- February 13, 2018 - Briefing Book
WDB Meeting Minutes
- February 7, 2023 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- May 24, 2023 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- October 10, 2023 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- November 15, 2023 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- February 9, 2022 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- May 3, 2022 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- August 3, 2022 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- November 15, 2022 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Contact the PA WDB
If you have a question or comment for the PA WDB, please email the Board at RA-LI-PAWDB@pa.gov.