PA Workforce Development Board

The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board (PA WDB) advises the governor on workforce strategy. It helps align education and economic goals. The governor appoints most of the members. These members are from various sectors. These sectors include business, labor, education, and economic development. Also, the board includes seven state agency leaders and four General Assembly members.

The PA WDB's mission is to balance the state's workforce. It does this by considering employer and worker needs. It oversees various programs across departments and agencies. It also guides policymakers, evaluates performance, and suggests improvements.