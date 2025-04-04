HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced today that its Bureau of Labor Law Compliance has secured judgments totaling $74,249.66 against Rick Long and his company, Warm Hearts Home Care Agency Inc., following an investigation that found that 24 workers were denied full wages.

The Bureau received numerous complaints from employees alleging they had not been compensated for hours worked. Following the investigation, civil proceedings were initiated against Long and his company for repeated noncompliance with state wage laws. Home healthcare workers provide critical in-home support to older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities, allowing these individuals to remain in their homes while getting the vital services they need.

"Every Pennsylvania worker deserves to be fairly paid for their labor—period," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "We will not tolerate wage theft or repeated disregard for Pennsylvania’s labor laws. The Department remains committed to holding violators accountable and ensuring workers in the home healthcare industry receive every dollar they earned."

The judgments awarded by Northumberland County Magisterial District Judge Rachel Wiest Benner include unpaid wages, additional penalties equal to 25% of wages owed, and court costs. Individual judgments range from approximately $1,700 to $4,800.

Employees who believe they are victims of wage theft or other labor law violations are encouraged to file a complaint with L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance.

More information on Pennsylvania's wage and labor laws can be found at www.dli.pa.gov.

