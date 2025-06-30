HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding Pennsylvanians of suggested best practices when filing for Unemployment Compensation (UC) benefits to help ensure timely and accurate claim processing.

Whether filing a new claim, reopening an existing one, or submitting weekly certifications, taking a few simple steps can help avoid delays and improve the overall experience.

Suggested Practices When Filing for UC

Gather your information - Before filing, make sure you have your employment history, reason for separation, Social Security Number, and wage details ready from the past 18 months.

Reopen claims promptly - If you return to unemployment after a period of work or missed filings, be sure to reopen your claim during the first week you are again unemployed.

File weekly certifications on time - You must file a certification for each week you are fully or partially unemployed.

Monitor your dashboard - Log in to your UC dashboard at uc.pa.gov to track the status of your claim, view messages from L&I, and respond promptly to any requests for information.

Respond quickly to requests - If L&I contacts you for more information, respond as soon as possible.

Report earnings accurately - If you’re working part-time or earning income, report all wages during your weekly certifications. Honest and accurate reporting protects you from penalties and ensures the integrity of the UC system.

“Unemployment Compensation exists to support Pennsylvanians when they need it most,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “The process works best when claimants are prepared, respond promptly, and use the tools we’ve made available to them. That’s how we keep benefits moving to the people who need them.”

Each UC claim is unique and must undergo an eligibility determination process. The information above is provided for general guidance only and does not guarantee eligibility or payment. For specific case questions, claimants should log in to their UC dashboard or contact L&I directly.

L&I encourages all UC claimants to visit uc.pa.gov for checklists, video tutorials, and answers to frequently asked questions. Individuals needing extra help can also schedule in-person assistance through the Department’s UC Connect program at PA CareerLink® locations across the Commonwealth.

Unemployment Compensation System Update

When he took office in January 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro made improving the UC system a top priority. Under Secretary Walker’s leadership, the Department eliminated a backlog of 40,000 pandemic-era claims - each requiring individual review - within seven months. L&I then shifted focus to increasing staff capacity, improving response times, and expanding in-person and digital services.

Key service highlights from May 2025 include:

44,701 new Unemployment Compensation claims filed

new Unemployment Compensation claims filed $140.4 million in benefits paid to 98,516 individuals

in benefits paid to individuals 80,694 helpline calls answered

helpline calls answered Average call wait time: 24 minutes, 16 seconds

6,309 live chat sessions completed

live chat sessions completed 12,408 email inquiries processed

email inquiries processed 2,748 individuals received in-person help through UC Connect

Rapid Response Services Help Workers and Employers Navigate Job Loss

L&I’s Rapid Response Services provide no-cost, proactive assistance to employers and workers affected by mass layoffs, closures, or other job disruptions. Services are offered before or shortly after layoffs to minimize hardship and connect workers to support.

Rapid Response sessions include information on:

Filing for Unemployment Compensation

PA CareerLink® services and job search support

Health insurance options

Local and state programs for food, housing, and utilities

In May 2025, L&I provided Rapid Response services to:

18 employers

1,377 workers

