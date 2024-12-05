Protecting Workers: Shapiro Administration Presents Gettysburg Foundation with Governor’s Award for Exceptional Workplace Safety

“Ensuring the safety of workers is among the highest responsibilities of any employer, and is a top priority for the Shapiro Administration,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “The Gettysburg Foundation exemplifies what can be achieved when safety becomes a shared priority among management, employees, and guests. Their dedication not only protects workers but also sets a powerful example for tourist organizations across Pennsylvania.”

The GASE award, presented annually by L&I, recognizes organizations that set the standard for workplace safety through exceptional programs, injury rate reductions, and strong labor-management collaboration. The award honors organizations with outstanding safety programs, injury rates better than industry averages, strong labor/management collaboration, and active community involvement.

Since 1997, the highly competitive GASE award has recognized outstanding workplace safety programs, promoted management and employee collaborations, and encouraged the sharing of best practices and development of safety approaches across the Commonwealth.

The Gettysburg Foundation manages prominent historical sites in Pennsylvania, including the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center, the Kinsley Leadership Center, and the Children of Gettysburg 1863 Museum. Hosting over 750,000 visitors annually, the Foundation’s dedication to safety ensures a secure environment for both employees and guests.

“Winning this award highlights the Foundation’s commitment to creating a safe environment for all staff and visitors, demonstrated by our zero-incident safety record over the past three years,” said Brian Shaffer, Vice President of Facilities at the Gettysburg Foundation. “This achievement reflects the proactive and collaborative efforts of our entire team, and we are deeply proud of the recognition.”

Key Achievements of the Gettysburg Foundation

Zero-incident rate: The Foundation has maintained a flawless safety record for over three years.

Risk management excellence: The Foundation’s experience modification factor, a key metric used in workers' compensation insurance to measure an organization’s safety performance compared to industry standards, of 0.817 highlights its outstanding commitment to workplace safety.

Innovative safety measures: Responding to employee feedback, the Foundation designed an exclusive evacuation route for staff, avoiding public areas and enhancing emergency preparedness.

Collaborative operations: The Foundation implemented unified safety approaches across all seven of their operational entities.

Active threat response: The Foundation proactively addresses active shooter concerns by developing and rehearsing emergency evacuation plans in collaboration with local first responders.

L&I supports workplace safety throughout the Commonwealth through various programs and training.

Certified workplace safety committees, supported by L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation Health & Safety Division, are effective tools for Pennsylvania businesses to protect their workers and save money. Pennsylvania employers who establish certified workplace safety committees receive a five percent discount on their workers' compensation insurance premiums.

More than 13,000 state-certified workplace safety committees have been established since March 1994, protecting more than 1.6 million workers. Additionally, employers with certified workplace safety committees have saved more than $825 million in workers' compensation premiums. These savings in insurance costs are due solely to the five percent premium discount provided to businesses that have these committees.

Launched in 2012, the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program is a free and comprehensive statewide service that provides safety training sessions and other resources. PATHS training can be customized for an employer’s needs to prevent workplace safety incidents. More than 35,000 people annually participate in these trainings.

