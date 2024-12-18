Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $5 Million to Strengthen Pennsylvania’s Workforce, Boost Industry Partnerships

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced an investment of nearly $5 million in Industry Partnership grants to prepare Pennsylvania workers for family-sustaining jobs and strengthen workforce development projects across the Commonwealth.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has made workforce development a cornerstone of his agenda. In 2024, Governor Shapiro increased annual funding for workforce development initiatives statewide – including apprenticeships, career and technical education (CTE), and vocational-technical programs - by nearly $65 million over his first two budgets, a more than 50% increase over funding in the 2022-23 budget.

“Industry Partnerships highlight the Shapiro Administration’s strategic and continued efforts to invest in Pennsylvania’s workforce,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Through collaboration with local employers, educators, and community organizations, we can enhance training opportunities for our workers, help address the needs of high-demand industries within our communities, and ultimately drive economic growth across the Commonwealth.”

The Industry Partnership program is a network of regional collaborations of business leaders within one industry, who work together with public partners from economic development, workforce development, education and training, and other community organizations, to address the shared workforce and broader competitive needs of their industry. The Industry Partnership program requires businesses within a targeted sector partnering to strengthen their industry through training initiatives, recruitment strategies, raising career awareness, and working together to address additional challenges identified by the businesses. The program focuses on key growth sectors, including agriculture, information technology, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing operations, aligning its efforts with current and future industry needs.

Earlier this year, the Shapiro Administration announced $4.2 million in Industry Partnership grants – including multiple projects to create or expand registered apprenticeship opportunities.

The following Industry Partnership grant recipients and amounts were awarded:

SOUTHWEST

The Training and Education Fund (Allegheny, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties -- $399,405)

The Nurse Aide Training Hub will create a self-sustaining program by aligning regional resources, connecting employers with nurse aide training providers and community support services. The initiative focuses on removing barriers and linking community members interested in healthcare careers with training, support, and employment opportunities.

Partner4Work (Allegheny County -- $250,000)

The P4W Tech Industry Partnership aims to strengthen and diversify the talent pipeline, promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and support the development, implementation, and expansion of apprenticeships throughout Allegheny County.

JARI Johnstown Area Regional Industries (Cambria and Somerset counties -- $200,000)

The JARI All Industry Partnership will implement incumbent worker training programs, host ad employer social services resource fair and manage the Bridges to Success Partnership. Activities include organizing a health and safety conference, youth conference, and annual job fair. In addition, the partnership will provide co-op stipends for high school students, coordinate industry tours for students and educators, and expand the Industrial Manufacturing Technician Pre-Apprenticeship program.

Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Development Board (Fayette and Westmoreland counties -- $238,136)

This Westmoreland Fayette Healthcare Industry Partnership will conduct industry convenings featuring workshops and guest speakers, provide employer/employee training, promote healthcare careers, and facilitate regional collaboration for sharing best practices.

Westmoreland- Fayette Workforce Development Board (Fayette and Westmoreland counties -- $242,180)

This Westmoreland Fayette Manufacturing Industry Partnership will organize industry convenings featuring workshops and guest speakers, provide employer/employee training, promote manufacturing careers, and facilitate regional collaboration for sharing best practices.

Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board (Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington, and Westmoreland counties -- $350,000)

The Pennsylvania Steel Alliance’s critical initiatives include expansion in the Commonwealth, developing pre-apprenticeship and youth career experiential programs, identifying steel industry workforce needs, addressing training and economic development requirements, and exploring emerging technologies.

SOUTH CENTRAL

The Manufacturers’ Association (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties -- $400,000)

The South-Central Manufacturing Industry Partnership focuses on three core goals: promoting manufacturing careers, enhancing training for middle-skill technical occupations in manufacturing, and facilitating connections among South Central PA manufacturers to share best practices and foster mutual learning.

SCPa Works (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties -- $250,000)

The South-Central Information Technology Industry Partnership will address the industry's skilled worker shortage through talent education alignment and workforce training, expand the partnership network, enhance the TechConnect.jobs website, and foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Central PA.

NORTH CENTRAL

Workforce Solutions for North Central PA (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties -- $250,000)

The North Central PA Manufacturing Industry Partnership will prioritize addressing industry recruitment and retention, regional population decline, educational connections, career awareness, and expanding career opportunities through internships and training programs.

SOUTHEAST

Chester County Workforce Development Board (Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties -- $389,250)

The Innovation Technology Action Group will focus on employer outreach and engagement, tech education events, incumbent worker training, and youth career exploration activities. Additional priorities include investigating non-traditional talent acquisition methods and providing targeted support for newly formed companies.

Chester County Workforce Development Board (Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties -- $250,000)

The Health Care Connect partnership will address key healthcare industry challenges, including worker burnout and psychological needs, professional development and leadership programming, pipeline development and community impacts, and career barrier removal.

Chester County Workforce Development Board (Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and York counties -- $250,000)

The Manufacturing Alliance of Chester and Delaware Counties will focus on growing participating companies' workforce and business capabilities, implementing AI in manufacturing strategy, expanding youth and parent career awareness, strengthening collaboration with Women in Manufacturing, and providing ongoing industry worker training.

Chester County Workforce Development Board (Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties -- $250,000)

The Ag Connect partnership will provide technical assistance including training and supportive services, implement Teacher in the Workplace programming, and develop youth pipeline initiatives through agriculture career awareness activities.

Philadelphia Works (Philadelphia -- $250,000)

The PHL Tech Partnership will prioritize technology as an essential skill across Philadelphia's growth industries, establish clear entry-level position pathways through trusted training partnerships, and assess employer needs to inform effective industry training.

Philadelphia Works (Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties -- $250,000)

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Manufacturing Alliance will help employers attract and retain a diverse workforce, provide planning workshops for future business growth, and implement marketing and branding strategies to increase industry awareness.

Elevate 215 (Philadelphia -- $250,000)

The Philadelphia Citywide Talent Coalition – Education Industry Partnership will convene the Philadelphia Citywide Talent Coalition focused on education, enhance the TeachPHL platform's functionality for prospective and current educators, and expand the TeachPHL Outreach campaign.

West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties -- $250,000)

The Keystone Healthcare Collaborative will establish the new Keystone Healthcare Collaborative and provide training programs for jobseekers pursuing certification as Nursing Assistants and Medical Assistants.

STATEWIDE

Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education Foundation ($250,000)

The PA Banking Career and Workforce Development Industry Partnership will pursue three primary goals: expanding the banking workforce talent pipeline, developing new talent through workforce training, and upskilling incumbent employees.

