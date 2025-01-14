Protecting Workers’ Rights: Shapiro Administration Returns Over $8.9 Million to Pennsylvania Workers in First Two Years, Investigates More Than 10,000 Cases

Harrisburg, PA – Since day one of Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has prioritized protecting workers’ rights and today announced more than $8.94 million in unpaid wages was returned over the last two years to workers across the Commonwealth through the enforcement of state labor laws. While this commitment ensured that 6,445 workers were paid wages they earned, it also safeguarded the rights of over 6.2 million working Pennsylvanians.

Additionally, since January 2023, L&I collected over $3.6 million in fines from employers who violated the Child Labor Act and the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act. These funds were returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund and the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund.

“Pennsylvania’s workers deserve to be paid what they are owed and to know that their rights are protected,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, our Bureau of Labor Law Compliance has held employers accountable, protected workers, and supported businesses that play by the rules. These results demonstrate the Administration’s unwavering commitment to fairness and economic justice.”

L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance Achievements

L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws.

Since Governor Shapiro took office, L&I has investigated 10,884 complaints of violations of Pennsylvania’s labor laws. Below is a breakdown of the key enforcement areas:

Prevailing Wage Act: The Prevailing Wage Act ensures workers on publicly funded projects receive wages and benefits consistent with local standards.

· Cases Investigated: 201

· Unpaid Wages Returned: $1,561,837

· Workers Protected: 367

Child Labor Act (CLA): The CLA protects minors by regulating their employment and ensuring safe working conditions.

· Cases Investigated: 940

· Fines Issued: $2,518,265

· Employers Held Accountable: 347

Wage Payment and Collection Law: This law ensures timely payment of earned wages and benefits.

· Cases Investigated: 8,282

· Unpaid Wages Returned: $6,758,143

· Workers Protected: 2,728

Minimum Wage Act (MWA): The MWA establishes a minimum hourly wage and requires overtime pay for eligible employees.

· Cases Investigated: 552

· Unpaid Wages Returned: $627,691

· Workers Protected: 1,540

Misclassification of Construction Employees (Act 72): Act 72 ensures that construction workers are classified correctly as employees rather than independent contractors, granting them appropriate labor protections and benefits.

· Cases Investigated: 639

· Fines Issued: $1,031,398

· Workers Misclassified: 1,883 (by 362 contractors)

Mandatory Overtime Law for Nurses (Act 102): Act 102 prohibits mandatory overtime for nurses, except in cases of unforeseeable emergencies.

· Cases Investigated: 270

· Fines Issued: $59,634

Totals Across All Labor Laws Since the Start of the Shapiro Administration:

· Total Cases Investigated:10,884

· Total Unpaid Wages Returned: $8,947,771

· Workers Protected: 6,445

· Fines Issued: $3,609,297

How to Submit a Complaint

L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance responds to complaints filed by members of the public who suspect violations of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, Child Labor Act, and other Pennsylvania labor laws. Anyone can file a complaint on L&I's website using an online submission form.

