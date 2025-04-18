Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for March 2025.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.8 percent in March. The Commonwealth’s rate remained below the U.S. unemployment rate which rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.2 percent.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above the March 2024 level of 3.6 percent, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 3,000 over the month to 6,542,000 in March. Resident unemployment (up 4,000) drove the increase.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 20,900 over the month to 6,217,700 in March, the 11th consecutive record high. Jobs increased from February in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. Education & health services and leisure & hospitality each added 6,500 jobs over the month. Both education & health services and other services rose to record high levels in March.

Over the year, jobs were up 86,700 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+48,500) had the largest volume increase since March 2024.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. March 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

# # #

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from March February March February 2025 March 2024 2025 2025 2024 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,542 6,539 6,609 3 0.0% -67 -1.0% Employment 6,291 6,291 6,371 0 0.0% -80 -1.3% Unemployment 252 248 238 4 1.6% 14 5.9% Rate 3.8 3.8 3.6 0.0 ---- 0.2 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 170,591 170,359 167,922 232 0.1% 2,669 1.6% Employment 163,508 163,307 161,425 201 0.1% 2,083 1.3% Unemployment 7,083 7,052 6,497 31 0.4% 586 9.0% Rate 4.2 4.1 3.9 0.1 ---- 0.3 ---- Note: April 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on May 16th, 2025.