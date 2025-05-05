Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the Trout Run Day Use Area. There is also an ADA restroom.Learn More
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting via Bear Hole Trail. Contact the park office for more information.
Bear Hole Trail is open to vehicles on the second Friday and Saturday of the month from March -November. Some additional dates may apply, please contact the park office.
On the days the trail is open to vehicles, a volunteer will open the gate for you. Access via the Swopes Valley Trailhead.