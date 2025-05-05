Skip to agency navigation
    Swatara State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the Trout Run Day Use Area. There is also an ADA restroom.

    Learn More

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting via Bear Hole Trail. Contact the park office for more information.

    Bear Hole Trail is open to vehicles on the second Friday and Saturday of the month from March -November. Some additional dates may apply, please contact the park office. 

    On the days the trail is open to vehicles, a volunteer will open the gate for you.  Access via the Swopes Valley Trailhead.