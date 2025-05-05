Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Sizerville State Park

    Accessibility

    Sizerville State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Loop A - Site 17

    Site 17 in Loop A offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 82 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 50 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 17

    Loop A - Site 18

    Site 18 in Loop A features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 50 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 18

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 64 people with 8 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 2

    Pavilion 2 can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 2

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible swimming pool is open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day,  11:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M., unless otherwise posted. 

    There is an ADA lift for the swimming pool. 

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

     