Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Loop A - Site 17
Site 17 in Loop A offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 82 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 50 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Loop A - Site 18
Site 18 in Loop A features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 50 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Pavilion 1
Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 64 people with 8 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.
Pavilion 2
Pavilion 2 can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible swimming pool is open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, 11:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M., unless otherwise posted.
There is an ADA lift for the swimming pool.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.