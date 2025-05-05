Accessibility

Pickerel Pond Walkway

0.31 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, picnic tables

This walkway leads from the Pickerel Pond parking lot, down to the fishing pier with a paved 0.18-mile ADA accessible path. After the path crosses the pier it turns to a grass trail that loops up to the covered bridge, then back to Pickerel Pond parking area.