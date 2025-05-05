Skip to agency navigation
    Prince Gallitzin State Park

    Accessibility

    Prince Gallitzin State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Main Loop - Site54

    Site 54 in the Main Loop offers a paved, back-in driveway with full hookups (50-amp) and a maximum vehicle length of 52 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 54

    Birch Loop - Site 291

    Site 291 in the Birch Loop offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 64 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 291

    Birch Loop - Site 292

    Site 292 in the Birch Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 62 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 292

    Birch Loop - Site 295

    Site 295 in the Birch Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 60 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 295

    Birch Loop - Site 296

    Site 296 in the Birch Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 58 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 296
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Birch Loop - Site 297

    Site 297 in the Birch Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 63 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 297
    Hemlock Loop - Site 162

    Site 162 in the Hemlock Loop provides full hook-up service with 50 amps, featuring a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 54 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 162
    Hickory Loop - Site 211

    Site 211 in the Hickory Loop offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 57 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 211
    Hickory Loop - Site 215

    Site 215 in the Hickory Loop offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 63 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 215
    Pine Loop - Site 428

    Site 428 in the Pine Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 63 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 428
    Pine Loop - Site 429

    Site 429 in the Pine Loop provides full hook-up service with 50 amps, featuring a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 51 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 429
    Pine Loop - Site 430

    Site 430 in the Pine Loop provides full hook-up service with 30 amps, featuring a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 59 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 430
    Red Oak Loop - Site 126

    Site 126 in the Red Oak Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 62 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 126
    Spruce Loop - Site 278

    Site 278 in the Spruce Loop offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 60 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 278
    Spruce Loop - Site 279

    Site 279 in the Spruce Loop offers a modern non-electric site with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 65 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 279

    Accessible Lodging

    Camping Cottage A

    Camping Cottage A can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Camping Cottage A

    Deluxe Cottage E

    Deluxe Cottage E can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Deluxe Cottage E

    Modern Cabin 1

    Modern Cabin 1 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 1

    Modern Cabin 7

    Modern Cabin 7 can accommodate up to 6 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 7

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Accessible picnic tables are located at Muskrat Beach #2 Area, Pickerel Pond, and the Prince Gallitzin Marina area.

    Learn More

    Marina Pavilion

    The Marina pavilions can hold up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve a Marina Pavilion

    The launch at the Prince Gallitzin Marina is ADA accessible. 

    The kayak launch at the Beverdam Launch is ADA accessible. 

    An accessible fishing pier is located at Pickerel Pond.

    Pickerel Pond Walkway

    0.31 mile   |    Easiest hiking    |    Loop trail    |    No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking
    Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, picnic tables

    This walkway leads from the Pickerel Pond parking lot, down to the fishing pier with a paved 0.18-mile ADA accessible path. After the path crosses the pier it turns to a grass trail that loops up to the covered bridge, then back to Pickerel Pond parking area.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    There are two ADA accessible sand beaches at Prince Gallitzin.

    Muskrat beach is open from late-May to mid-September, from 8:00 A.M. until sunset.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

     

    Campers can swim at the Campground Beach in Maple Loop of Crooked Run Campground.

    The Beaver Valley Marina hosts many slips that are ADA accessible. 

    An ADA accessible boat rental is available at the Prince Gallitzin Marina Boat Rental Concession. 

    Visitors can enjoy ADA accessible sightseeing and wildlife watching around the park office and the marina area. 

    An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground. 