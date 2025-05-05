Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Main Loop - Site54
Site 54 in the Main Loop offers a paved, back-in driveway with full hookups (50-amp) and a maximum vehicle length of 52 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 54
Birch Loop - Site 291
Site 291 in the Birch Loop offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 64 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 291
Birch Loop - Site 292
Site 292 in the Birch Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 62 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 292
Birch Loop - Site 295
Site 295 in the Birch Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 60 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 295
Birch Loop - Site 296
Site 296 in the Birch Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 58 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 296
Birch Loop - Site 297
Site 297 in the Birch Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 63 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 297
Hemlock Loop - Site 162
Site 162 in the Hemlock Loop provides full hook-up service with 50 amps, featuring a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 54 feet.Reserve Camping Site 162
Hickory Loop - Site 211
Site 211 in the Hickory Loop offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 57 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 211
Hickory Loop - Site 215
Site 215 in the Hickory Loop offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 63 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 215
Pine Loop - Site 428
Site 428 in the Pine Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 63 feet.Reserve Camping Site 428
Pine Loop - Site 429
Site 429 in the Pine Loop provides full hook-up service with 50 amps, featuring a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 51 feet.Reserve Camping Site 429
Pine Loop - Site 430
Site 430 in the Pine Loop provides full hook-up service with 30 amps, featuring a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 59 feet.Reserve Camping Site 430
Red Oak Loop - Site 126
Site 126 in the Red Oak Loop offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 62 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 126
Spruce Loop - Site 278
Site 278 in the Spruce Loop offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 60 feet.Reserve Camping Site 278
Spruce Loop - Site 279
Site 279 in the Spruce Loop offers a modern non-electric site with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 65 feet.Reserve Camping Site 279
Camping Cottage A
Camping Cottage A can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage A
Deluxe Cottage E
Deluxe Cottage E can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.Reserve Deluxe Cottage E
Modern Cabin 1
Modern Cabin 1 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 1
Modern Cabin 7
Modern Cabin 7 can accommodate up to 6 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 7
Accessible Picnic Tables
Accessible picnic tables are located at Muskrat Beach #2 Area, Pickerel Pond, and the Prince Gallitzin Marina area.Learn More
Marina Pavilion
The Marina pavilions can hold up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve a Marina Pavilion
The launch at the Prince Gallitzin Marina is ADA accessible.
The kayak launch at the Beverdam Launch is ADA accessible.
An accessible fishing pier is located at Pickerel Pond.
Pickerel Pond Walkway
0.31 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, picnic tables
This walkway leads from the Pickerel Pond parking lot, down to the fishing pier with a paved 0.18-mile ADA accessible path. After the path crosses the pier it turns to a grass trail that loops up to the covered bridge, then back to Pickerel Pond parking area.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
There are two ADA accessible sand beaches at Prince Gallitzin.
Muskrat beach is open from late-May to mid-September, from 8:00 A.M. until sunset.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
Campers can swim at the Campground Beach in Maple Loop of Crooked Run Campground.
The Beaver Valley Marina hosts many slips that are ADA accessible.
An ADA accessible boat rental is available at the Prince Gallitzin Marina Boat Rental Concession.
Visitors can enjoy ADA accessible sightseeing and wildlife watching around the park office and the marina area.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground.