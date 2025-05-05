Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Horseshoe Loop - Site 32
Site 32 in the Horseshoe Loop offers modern electric service with 30 amps and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 53 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 32
Horseshoe Loop - Site 38
Site 38 in the Horseshoe Loop features modern electric service with 30 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 44 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 38
Horseshoe Loop - Site 47
Site 47 in the Horseshoe Loop offers modern electric service with 30 amps and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 71 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 55 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 47
Accessible Picnic Tables
Fuller, Laurel, and Furnace Stack day use areas all have ADA accessible picnic tables for use.Learn More
Furnace Stack Pavilion
The Furnace Stack Pavilion can accommodate up to 140 people.Reserve the Furnace Stack Pavilion
Brickyard Pavilion
The Brickyard Pavilion can accommodate up to 80 people.Reserve Brickyard Pavilion
Hiker Biker Trail
3.0 miles | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, cross-country skiing recommended
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables
This ADA accessible, family-friendly trail travels from the Furnace Stack, past Fuller Lake, to the Laurel Lake area. The trail overlaps the Appalachian Trail and Old Railroad Bed Road. It provides access to multiple other trails in the park. Part of the trail and paved and part is gravel.
The Organized Group Tenting area gate can be opened for those requesting ADA hunting access. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from May 1 to September 30, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset at Laurel Lake.
There is a ramp to enter the swim beach.
Park in the upper Laurel Day Use Parking Lot, use sidewalk to travel around the concession building and down the ramp into the water.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
The iron furnace is ADA accessible. Park in the Iron Works Trailhead parking lot.