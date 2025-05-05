Skip to agency navigation
    Pine Grove Furnace State Park

    Accessibility

    Pine Grove Furnace State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Horseshoe Loop - Site 32

    Site 32 in the Horseshoe Loop offers modern electric service with 30 amps and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 53 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length.

    Horseshoe Loop - Site 38

    Site 38 in the Horseshoe Loop features modern electric service with 30 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 44 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length.

    Horseshoe Loop - Site 47

    Site 47 in the Horseshoe Loop offers modern electric service with 30 amps and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 71 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 55 feet in length.

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Fuller, Laurel, and Furnace Stack day use areas all have ADA accessible picnic tables for use.

    Furnace Stack Pavilion

    The Furnace Stack Pavilion can accommodate up to 140 people.

    Brickyard Pavilion

    The Brickyard Pavilion can accommodate up to 80 people.

    Hiker Biker Trail

    3.0 miles  |  Easiest hiking  |  Out-and-back trail   |  No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, cross-country skiing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables

    This ADA accessible, family-friendly trail travels from the Furnace Stack, past Fuller Lake, to the Laurel Lake area. The trail overlaps the Appalachian Trail and Old Railroad Bed Road. It provides access to multiple other trails in the park. Part of the trail and paved and part is gravel.

    The Organized Group Tenting area gate can be opened for those requesting ADA hunting access. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible sand beach is open from May 1 to September 30, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset at Laurel Lake. 

    There is a ramp to enter the swim beach. 

    Park in the upper Laurel Day Use Parking Lot, use sidewalk to travel around the concession building and down the ramp into the water.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

     

    The iron furnace is ADA accessible. Park in the Iron Works Trailhead parking lot. 