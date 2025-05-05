​River Swimming Prohibited

Swimming opportunities are only available at the Neshaminy State Park pool. Swimming is prohibited in the Delaware River from Neshaminy State Park.

Neshaminy State Park Pool

The Neshaminy State Park swimming pool and children’s spray po​​ol are open from the Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. A fee is charge for pool admission.

Lifeguards are on duty when the pools are open.

For their safety, all children 10​ years of age or younger must be accompanied by a person at least 14 years of age. Children without such supervision will be asked to leave the pool.

Pool Hours

Unless otherwise posted, regular pool hours are: