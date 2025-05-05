Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Friends Playground Pavilion
The Friends Playground Pavilion can seat 115 people at 14 picnic tables.Reserve the Friends Playground Pavilion
Hilltop Pavilion
The Hilltop Pavilion can seat 115 people at 14 picnic tables.Reserve the Hilltop Pavilion
Lakeside Pavilion
The Lakeside Pavilion can seat 115 people at 14 picnic tables.Reserve the Lakeside Pavilion
An accessible angler's area is located on the western shore of Stephen Foster Lake.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
The free swimming pool is open Memorial Day weekend through mid-August, from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., conditions permitting. Check the park advisories for closures or schedule changes.
The pool depth ranges from eight inches to five feet, and includes an ADA access ramp.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office.
- A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
- Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
- Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
- All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
- Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
- Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License.
- Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.