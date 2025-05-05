Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Moraine State Park

    Accessibility

    Moraine State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Organized Group Tenting - Site 1: Five Points

    The Five Points, Site 1 Organized Group Tenting area can host up to 80 people. There are 8 picnic tables, a fire ring, and a flush toilet.

    Reserve Five Points, Site 1

    Accessible Lodging

    Modern Cabin 1

    Modern Cabin 1 can accommodate up to 6 people on one double bed and two bunk beds. This cabin is on the lake and there is boat mooring available. Visitors are reminded to bring their own dishes, bed linens, towels, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 1

    Modern Cabin 11

    Modern Cabin 11 is a pet friendly cabin that can accommodate up to 6 people on one double bed and two bunk beds. This cabin is on the lake and there is boat mooring available. Visitors are reminded to bring their own dishes, bed linens, towels, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 11

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Accessible picnic tables are located in the Pleasant Valley Area on the South Shore.

    Learn More

    Pleasant View Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 seats 80 people.

    Learn More

    Pleasant View Pavilion 2

    Pavilion 2 seats 80 people.

    Learn More
    A wooden pavilion covering several picnic tables surrounded by the woods with parking close by

    Lake View Pavilion 5

    Pavilion 5 seats 100 people.

    Learn More
    A wooden pavilion covering picnic tables in a grassy field surrounded by trees with a lake in the background.

    McDanels Boat Launch - #6 Osprey Pavilion

    The Osprey Pavilion seats 60 people.

    Learn More
    A wooden pavilion covering picnic tables with a stone wall, set in a grassy field, is surrounded by trees

    McDanels Boat Launch - #7 MPF Pavilion

    MPF Pavilion seats 144 people.

    Learn More

    The 528 Bridge Launch is accessible. 

    There is an ADA kayak launch at the Pleasant Valley non-powered launch.

    An accessible fishing pier is located at the McDanels Boat Launch.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    The Oil Well Exhibit is open one day per month from June-October by volunteers. Located on Park Road Service Road.  No restroom facilities.