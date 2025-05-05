Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Organized Group Tenting - Site 1: Five Points
The Five Points, Site 1 Organized Group Tenting area can host up to 80 people. There are 8 picnic tables, a fire ring, and a flush toilet.Reserve Five Points, Site 1
Modern Cabin 1
Modern Cabin 1 can accommodate up to 6 people on one double bed and two bunk beds. This cabin is on the lake and there is boat mooring available. Visitors are reminded to bring their own dishes, bed linens, towels, pots, and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 1
Modern Cabin 11
Modern Cabin 11 is a pet friendly cabin that can accommodate up to 6 people on one double bed and two bunk beds. This cabin is on the lake and there is boat mooring available. Visitors are reminded to bring their own dishes, bed linens, towels, pots, and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 11
Accessible Picnic Tables
Accessible picnic tables are located in the Pleasant Valley Area on the South Shore.Learn More
The 528 Bridge Launch is accessible.
There is an ADA kayak launch at the Pleasant Valley non-powered launch.
An accessible fishing pier is located at the McDanels Boat Launch.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
The Oil Well Exhibit is open one day per month from June-October by volunteers. Located on Park Road Service Road. No restroom facilities.