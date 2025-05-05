The Kildoo Picnic Area is adjacent to the parking area at the northern end of the gorge near the historic gristmill. A steep trail leads down to the gristmill. Picnic tables, charcoal grills, and restrooms are available.

♿ Located in the Kildoo Picnic Area, the ADA-accessible Kildoo Pavilion can accommodate up to 50 people. It can be reserved up to 11 months in advance for a fee. If unreserved, the pavilion is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Make a picnic pavilion reservation for McConnells Mill State Park.

A playfield is across the road from the Kildoo Picnic Area. This field may be used for softball and other activities during the summer.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in Pennsylvania state parks.