    McConnells Mill State Park

    Accessibility

    McConnells Mill State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    The Kildoo picnic area hosts ADA picnic tables.

    Learn More

    Kildoo Pavilion

    The Kildoo pavilion can accommodate up to 50 people. There is ADA parking nearby.

    Reserve the Kildoo Pavilion

    ADA access to a scenic view can be found from the Kildoo parking area.