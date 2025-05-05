Accessible Facilities and Features
Kildoo Pavilion
The Kildoo pavilion can accommodate up to 50 people. There is ADA parking nearby.Reserve the Kildoo Pavilion
ADA access to a scenic view can be found from the Kildoo parking area.
McConnells Mill State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities.
The Kildoo pavilion can accommodate up to 50 people. There is ADA parking nearby.Reserve the Kildoo Pavilion
ADA access to a scenic view can be found from the Kildoo parking area.