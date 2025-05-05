Trail Definitions
Difficulty Ratings
Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.
More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.
Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.
Trail Route Type
Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.
Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.
Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.
Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.
Beach Trail
0.4 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
Connecting Bicycle Trail to the back loop of the campground, this gravel trail is often used by campers to go to the beach.
♿ Bicycle Trail
1.3 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, benches
This paved path for hikers and bikers loops around Locust Lake. It is ADA accessible and great for strollers. Outdoor fitness stations can be found along the trail.
Fireline Trail
3.6 miles | Most difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Red blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
The trail traverses the mountain over Locust Lake and the Locust Valley as it winds through pine plantations and up and down mountain terrain. This trail connects the campground to Brockton Mountain Road.
Hemlock Trail
0.2 mile | Most difficult hiking | Connector trail | Yellow blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
Accessed from Oak Loop Trail, this trail is commonly used to make a 1.7-mile loop, passing through a mature hemlock stand with a woodland stream and by a unique geological outcropping.
Oak Loop Trail
2.2 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | White blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: benches
The longest of the loop trails, it encircles a ridge covered by a mature deciduous forest.
Plantation Trail
0.8 mile in the park, 3.4 miles total | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Red blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
Traverse mature pine plantations along this old logging road. The entire trail loop is 3.4 miles long and relatively flat with level terrain. At the park boundary, the unblazed section of the trail continues on Blythe Township Municipal Authority property before looping back to the park again.
Ridge Trail
0.2 mile | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Blue blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
Accessed from Oak Loop Trail, this trail winds along a woodland creek and through forested areas. It is commonly used to make a 0.75-mile loop with sections of Oak Loop Trail.