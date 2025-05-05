Difficulty Ratings

Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.

More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.

Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.

Trail Route Type

Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.

Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.

Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.

Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

Beach Trail

0.4 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

Connecting Bicycle Trail to the back loop of the campground, this gravel trail is often used by campers to go to the beach.

♿ Bicycle Trail

1.3 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, biking

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, benches

This paved path for hikers and bikers loops around Locust Lake. It is ADA accessible and great for strollers. Outdoor fitness stations can be found along the trail.