Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Locust Lake State Park

    Accessibility

    Locust Lake State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    An accessible fishing pier is located on the northern side of the lake near the programming pavilion.

    Bicycle Trail

    1.3 miles  |  Easiest hiking  |  Loop trail  |  No blazes

    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
    Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, benches

    This paved path for hikers and bikers loops around Locust Lake. It is ADA accessible and great for strollers. Outdoor fitness stations can be found along the trail.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    An accessible amphitheater is located on the western part of the lake. It is accessed best via the Bike Trail, with the nearest parking at the beach. 