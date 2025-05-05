Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
An accessible fishing pier is located on the northern side of the lake near the programming pavilion.
Bicycle Trail
1.3 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, benches
This paved path for hikers and bikers loops around Locust Lake. It is ADA accessible and great for strollers. Outdoor fitness stations can be found along the trail.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An accessible amphitheater is located on the western part of the lake. It is accessed best via the Bike Trail, with the nearest parking at the beach.