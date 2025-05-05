The sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. Swimming areas are marked with buoys and have a maximum depth of 5.5 feet.



Please read and follow posted rules for swimming.

Swim at your own risk.

Swimmers can buy food and snacks at the campstore/boat rental.

Limited Parking

Parking is limited throughout Locust Lake State Park. A few, ADA-only parking spots are located adjacent to the swimming area. Dropping off passengers at the beach is prohibited to maintain a safe camping experience and limit unnecessary vehicles.

All day-use visitors must park in the day use visitor parking area located at the entrance to the park. Beachgoers must be prepared to walk approximately 0.5 mile with their belongings or consider visiting the beach at nearby Tuscarora State Park.

Smoke-Free Beach

Smoking is prohibited on the beach and in the swimming area.

For visitors who smoke and still want to use the beach, designated areas adjacent to the beach are provided. The restriction includes: