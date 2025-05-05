Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
There are ADA accessible picnic tables located at the Visitor Center.Learn More
The main overlook is ADA accessible and provides a stunning view of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.
Leonard Harrison State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities.
