Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Park Entry Pavilion
The park entry pavilion can be accessed from the main parking lot immediately upon entering the park.Reserve the Park Entry Pavilion
Bog Trail
Provides ADA access to the Spruce Flats Natural Area. This trail is also relatively flat and well-maintained, making it accessible and enjoyable for visitors of varying abilities and experience levels.
