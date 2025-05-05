Skip to agency navigation
    Laurel Summit State Park

    Accessibility

    Laurel Summit State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Park Entry Pavilion

    The park entry pavilion can be accessed from the main parking lot immediately upon entering the park.

    Reserve the Park Entry Pavilion

    Bog Trail

    Provides ADA access to the Spruce Flats Natural Area. This trail is also relatively flat and well-maintained, making it accessible and enjoyable for visitors of varying abilities and experience levels.

