Camping



Lackawanna State Park Campground Map (PDF)

♿ The campground is within walking distance of the lake and swimming pool, and features forested sites with electric hook-ups and walk-in tent sites. Campground shower houses provide warm showers and flush toilets. A sanitary dump station is near the campground entrance.

Fox Run and Maple Lane loops allow pets at designated sites.



The campground opens mid-April and closes mid-October. The maximum camping period is 14 consecutive days in the summer season and 21 consecutive days in the off-season.

Free Camping for Campground Hosts

Two host positions

The two campground host sites have 50-amp electric service. Hosts are required to assist park personnel for 40 hours per week with a minimum stay of two weeks. Contact the park office for additional information and availability.

Lodging

Camping Cottages



♿ Located in the Carpentertown Loop of the campground, three camping cottages feature:

Wooden walls and floors

Windows

Porch

Electric lights and outlets

Each cottage sleeps five people in bunk beds.

Yurts

Located in the Carpentertown Loop of the campground are two yurts, which are round, canvas and wood walled tents with a wooden deck. They sleep four or five people in bunk beds and feature:

Cooking stove

Microwave oven

Refrigerator

Countertop

Table

Chairs

Electric heat and outlets

Organized Groups

Organized Group Tenting

Three areas with a combined capacity of 160 people are open April through October to adult and youth groups. This area has a modern shower house along with:

Picnic tables

Fire rings

Water hydrants

Advance reservations are required.