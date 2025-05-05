Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Carpenter Town - Site 020
Site 020 in Carpenter Town offers a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet.
Ledges - Site 120
Site 120 in the Ledges area offers a full hookup with 50-amp electric service and a 65-foot paved pull-through driveway, suitable for vehicles up to 45 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Camping Cottage 021
Carpenter Town Camping Cottage 021 can accommodate up to 5 people in one double bed and one single/double bunk bed. Visitors are reminded to bring your own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
An accessible fishing pier is located at the main boat launch at Lackawanna State Park.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
The swimming pool at Lackawanna is open from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., starting Memorial Day weekend.
It is open weekends until mid-June; then open every day through mid-August; then open weekends until Labor Day.
The pool features a spray ground/splash zone and zero-entry points for people with disabilities.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.