    Lackawanna State Park

    Accessibility

    Lackawanna State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Carpenter Town - Site 020

    Site 020 in Carpenter Town offers a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 020

    Ledges - Site 120

    Site 120 in the Ledges area offers a full hookup with 50-amp electric service and a 65-foot paved pull-through driveway, suitable for vehicles up to 45 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 120

    Accessible Lodging

    Camping Cottage 021

    Carpenter Town Camping Cottage 021 can accommodate up to 5 people in one double bed and one single/double bunk bed. Visitors are reminded to bring your own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Camping Cottage 021

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Whitetail Pavilion

    Learn More

    Pine Pavilion

    Learn More

    An accessible fishing pier is located at the main boat launch at Lackawanna State Park. 

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    The swimming pool at Lackawanna is open from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., starting Memorial Day weekend.

    It is open weekends until mid-June; then open every day through mid-August; then open weekends until Labor Day.

    The pool features a spray ground/splash zone and zero-entry points for people with disabilities.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.