Trail Definitions



Difficulty Ratings Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.

More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.

Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe. Trail Route Type Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.

Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.

Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.

Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

Lake Side Trail

3.0 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Yellow blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restroom, picnic tables, benches

The Lake Side Trail follows the shore line of Hills Creek Lake and offers viewing opportunities for multiple species including birds. The Lake Side Trail also leads to an osprey platform where a local breeding pair have been present.

Mid State Trail



1.5 miles in the park, 327 miles total | More difficult hiking | Point-to-point trail | Orange blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, backpacking

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restroom, benches



The Mid State Trail is a 327-mile backpacking trail in central Pennsylvania which passes through the park. Multiple species of wildlife including birds may be seen along the trail.



Tauschers Trail

1.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | Yellow blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restroom, benches

This trail circles the northeast section of the park from the cabin area. It winds through pine plantations, dense stands of alder, and fields containing numerous wildflowers. Wildlife abounds in this section of the park, and it is not uncommon to startle deer or grouse along the trail.

Yellow Birch Trail

1.0 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Yellow blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

This trail starts at the entrance to the camping area but travels in an easterly direction for about one mile. Although short in length, this trail leads through a diversity of forest habitats from stands of hardwoods to hemlock swamps and marsh areas. The observant hiker may see a variety of wildlife and animal signs along with interesting tree development.

