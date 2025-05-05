Skip to agency navigation
    Hills Creek State Park

    Stay the Night

    Discover year-round cabin rentals, scenic campsites under towering hemlocks, and cozy yurts and cottages — all nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania’s wilderness. Whether you're planning a solo retreat or a group adventure, your perfect outdoor getaway starts here.

    Camping

    Season: Mid-April through mid-October

    Sites: 85 sites at the north end of the park; ranges from grassy open areas to sites dominated by immense hemlock trees

    Hookups: Many sites with electric; some full-hookup sites (sewer, water, electricity)

    Amenities:

    • Warm showers
    • Flush restrooms
    • Water fountains
    • Sanitary dump station

    ADA Accessible: Six campsites 

    Pets: Allowed on designated sites

    Free Camping for Campground Hosts

    Hills Creek State Park has one campground host position available each season. The host site includes 50-amp electric service.

    Hosts are required to assist park personnel for 40 hours per week with a two-week minimum stay.

    If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.

    Glamping at Hills Creek State Park

    In partnership with Timberline Glamping, DCNR is bringing glamping to Hills Creek State Park in 2026. Hills Creek will have eight sites with a mix of two spacious layouts that accommodate 4-6 guests. 

     

    Inside, you’ll find everything you need to feel at home:

    • Keurig coffee maker and mini fridge
    • Rugs, lamps, diffuser, and cozy décor
    • Electrical outlets for all your devices
    • Ceiling fan plus full residential-style A/C and heating
    Lodging Options

    In addition to traditional camping, Hills Creek State Park offers several unique lodging options for a more comfortable stay.

    Ten modern cabins can be rented year round. Cabins are furnished and have:

    • Living area
    • Kitchen/dining area
    • Shower
    • Two bedrooms

    Cabin renters should bring their own linens and kitchen utensils.

    Up to two dogs are permitted in Cabins #1, #2, and #3 for a fee.

    Cabin #1 and #7 are ADA accessible.

    Weekly reservations are required during the summer.

    Three cottages sleep five people in bunk beds and have:

    • Wooden floors
    • Windows
    • Electric heat
    • Porch
    • Picnic table
    • Fire ring
    • Electric lights and outlets

    Accessible accommodations are available.

    These canvas-walled tents are round, on a wooden deck, and sleep five people in bunk beds.

    Yurts are adjacent to a water pump and have:

    • Cooking stove
    • Refrigerator
    • Countertop
    • Table and chairs
    • Electric heat and outlets
    • Fire ring
    • Picnic table

    For Organized Groups

    Qualified adult and youth groups may use this 40-person capacity area equipped with:

    • Picnic tables
    • Pavilion
    • Fire rings
    • Water
    • Flush toilets

    Campers may shower in the campground.

    This wooded peninsula is open from mid-April to mid-October, weather permitting.

    Some of the larger hemlock, beech, maple, and ash trees in the park are found on this very picturesque peninsula.

    Advance reservations are recommended.