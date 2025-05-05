Camping
Season: Mid-April through mid-October
Sites: 85 sites at the north end of the park; ranges from grassy open areas to sites dominated by immense hemlock trees
Hookups: Many sites with electric; some full-hookup sites (sewer, water, electricity)
Amenities:
- Warm showers
- Flush restrooms
- Water fountains
- Sanitary dump station
ADA Accessible: Six campsites
Pets: Allowed on designated sites
Free Camping for Campground Hosts
Hills Creek State Park has one campground host position available each season. The host site includes 50-amp electric service.
Hosts are required to assist park personnel for 40 hours per week with a two-week minimum stay.
If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.
Lodging Options
In addition to traditional camping, Hills Creek State Park offers several unique lodging options for a more comfortable stay.
Ten modern cabins can be rented year round. Cabins are furnished and have:
- Living area
- Kitchen/dining area
- Shower
- Two bedrooms
Cabin renters should bring their own linens and kitchen utensils.
Up to two dogs are permitted in Cabins #1, #2, and #3 for a fee.
Cabin #1 and #7 are ADA accessible.
Weekly reservations are required during the summer.
Three cottages sleep five people in bunk beds and have:
- Wooden floors
- Windows
- Electric heat
- Porch
- Picnic table
- Fire ring
- Electric lights and outlets
Accessible accommodations are available.
These canvas-walled tents are round, on a wooden deck, and sleep five people in bunk beds.
Yurts are adjacent to a water pump and have:
- Cooking stove
- Refrigerator
- Countertop
- Table and chairs
- Electric heat and outlets
- Fire ring
- Picnic table
For Organized Groups
Qualified adult and youth groups may use this 40-person capacity area equipped with:
- Picnic tables
- Pavilion
- Fire rings
- Water
- Flush toilets
Campers may shower in the campground.
This wooded peninsula is open from mid-April to mid-October, weather permitting.
Some of the larger hemlock, beech, maple, and ash trees in the park are found on this very picturesque peninsula.
Advance reservations are recommended.