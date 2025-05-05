Season: Mid-April through mid-October

Sites: 85 sites at the north end of the park; ranges from grassy open areas to sites dominated by immense hemlock trees

Hookups: Many sites with electric; some full-hookup sites (sewer, water, electricity)

Amenities:

Warm showers

Flush restrooms

Water fountains

Sanitary dump station

ADA Accessible: Six campsites

Pets: Allowed on designated sites