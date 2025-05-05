Camping
Season: Modern facilities open mid-April through mid-October; rustic camping continues until mid-December
Sites: Large tent and trailer area with forested and open sections
Hookups: Many sites with electric; some full-hookup sites (sewer, water, electricity)
Amenities:
- Warm showers
- Flush restrooms
- Sanitary dump station
- Camp store with supplies, ice, firewood, and food
ADA Accessible: Four campsites near restrooms and showers
Pets: Allowed on designated sites
Alcohol: Prohibited throughout the campground
Attention All Campers: Because of an active bear population, overnight guests are required to store all food and any scented items such as toothpaste, deodorant, and dish soap in their vehicle while away from their site. Trash should be disposed of in the bear-proof dumpsters. This includes when leaving the site for even a short period of time, day or night. Park staff will enforce these rules and failure to comply may result in a citation.
Free Camping for Campground Hosts
Hickory Run State Park has three campground host positions available each season. Each host site includes 50-amp electric service.
Hosts are required to assist park personnel for 40 hours per week, which includes weekends. A three-week minimum stay is required.
If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.
Lodging Options
In addition to traditional camping, Hickory Run State Park offers several unique lodging options for a more comfortable stay.
Three cottages in the campground feature:
- Wooden walls and floors
- Windows
- Porch
- Electric baseboard heat
- Lights
- Electric outlets
Each cottage sleeps five people in a single bunk and single/double bunk.
There is no running water or restrooms in the cottages, however, there is potable water and non-flush toilets nearby. Additionally, there is a modern restroom and shower facility for shared use in the lower section of the campground available from opening to the third Sunday in October.
Ruffed Grouse Camping Cottage is ADA accessible.
Two deluxe cottages are available from the second Friday in April until the end of deer season in mid-December.
The deluxe cottages have minimal furnishings:
- Kitchen stove top
- Refrigerator
- Electric heat
- Lighting
- Bunk beds
There is no running water, or restrooms in these deluxe cottages, however, there is potable water and non-flush toilets nearby. Additionally, there is a modern restroom and shower facility for shared use in the lower section of the campground available from opening to the third Sunday in October.
Eastern Hemlock Deluxe Cottage is ADA accessible.
For Organized Groups
Adult and youth groups can rent one or more of the 13 group sites.
Across PA 534 from the campground, this rustic area is open year round and has:
- Picnic tables
- Fire rings
- Non-flush toilets
- Water spigots
Camp Daddy Allen holds 124 people and Camp Shehaqua holds 149 people.
The camps are open from the second Friday in April through the third Sunday in October.
Located in a wooded setting with adjacent play fields, the camps share a swimming pool that is open from about June 1 to Labor Day. Groups must supply their own certified lifeguards.
Contact the park for registration information.