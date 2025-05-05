Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Recreational Guide

    Hickory Run State Park Map (PDF)

    Hickory Run State Park Recreational Guide (PDF)

    Guía Recreativa

    Mapa del Parque Estatal Hickory Run (PDF)

    ​Guía recreativa para el Parque Estatal Hickory Run (PDF)

    Campground Map

    Hickory Run State Park Campground Map (PDF)

    Organized Group Cabin Camp Maps

    Daddy Allen Organized Group Cabin Camp Map (PDF)

    Daddy Allen Organized Group Cabin Roster (DOC)

    Shehaqua Organized Group Cabin Camp Map (PDF)

    Shehaqua Organized Group Cabin Roster (DOC)

    Hickory Run Lake Depth Map

    Hickory Run Lake Water Depth Black and White Map (PDF)

    Hickory Run Lake Water Depth Color Map (PDF)

    Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map

    The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities, and customizable maps.

    Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.