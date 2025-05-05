Accessibility

Lakeview Trail

0.3 mile | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | White blazes



Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches

This short trail provides easy access to an ADA fishing pier and wetland plants and animals. The trail continues around Greenwood Lake, becoming more difficult before ending at the historic dam.

To access this ADA trail portion, park in the location outlined on the map, follow the paved trail and cross the bridge by the playground, then turn left toward the pier.