Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Middle Road - Site 24
Middle Road Campground, site 24 offers a modern 30-amp electric hookup with a paved, slightly graded back-in driveway that's 60 feet long and accommodates vehicles up to 40 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 24
Middle Road - Site 25
Site 25 at Middle Road Campground features a modern 30-amp electric hookup with a 60-foot gravel back-in driveway, slightly graded, and suitable for vehicles up to 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 25
An ADA fishing pier is accessible via the Lakeview Trail. Park in the location outlined on the map, follow the paved trail and cross the bridge by the playground, then turn left toward the pier.
Lakeview Trail
0.3 mile | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | White blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches
This short trail provides easy access to an ADA fishing pier and wetland plants and animals. The trail continues around Greenwood Lake, becoming more difficult before ending at the historic dam.
To access this ADA trail portion, park in the location outlined on the map, follow the paved trail and cross the bridge by the playground, then turn left toward the pier.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
A 300-foot sand beach is open from late May to mid-September, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
There is a ramp to access the beach and the water.
A modern shower house, dressing area, and snack bar are nearby.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
GPS DD: 40°38'57.4"N 77°45'29.8"W
The ADA fishing pier offers great views of the lake.
An ADA accessible amphitheater is located in the campground loop across from Site 8.
Enjoy a view of the historic CCC era-dam.