Camping



Gifford Pinchot State Park Campground Map (PDF)

♿ With 289 campsites at the southern end of the lake, this park provides one of the largest state park campgrounds in the commonwealth. The campground opens in mid-April and closes in late October.

All of the sites have macadam pads and can accommodate virtually any piece of camping equipment from a large motor home to the smallest tent. Many sites have electric hook-ups. Some sites have full service hook up, which includes:

Sewer

Water

Electricity



Pets are permitted on designated campsites.



Campers may stay in a state park campground up to 14 consecutive nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Campers may camp up to 21 consecutive nights during the remainder of the camping season. Campers must vacate the campground for a minimum of 48 hours after a stay of 14 or 21 consecutive days.



The campground has:

An ADA accessible swimming beach

Outdoor amphitheater

Some ADA accessible campsites

Hiking trails

Boat launching and mooring area

Sanitary dumping stations

Staffed campground office

Modern bathhouses with flush toilets and showers

Free Camping for Campground Hosts Two host positions The campground host site amenities include 30 or 50-amp electric service. Hosts are required to assist with maintaining restrooms, monitor traffic at the campground office, and assist park personnel for 40 hours a week with a four-week minimum stay. Contact the park office for additional information and availability.

Lodging at Gifford Pinchot

Gifford Pinchot State Park Lodging Brochure (PDF)​



Modern Cabins

♿ Ten modern cabins can be rented year-round. Cabins are furnished and have:

A living area

Kitchen/dining area

Toilet/shower room

Two or three bedrooms



Heat and air conditioning​



Renters provide their own:

Bed linens

Bathroom articles

Kitchenware and eating utensils

Cabins also have boat mooring areas on the lakeshore.

One cabin is ADA accessible.

Yurts

♿ These round, canvas, and wood walled tents have a wooden deck and sleep five people in bunk beds. Yurts are adjacent to potable water and restrooms with showers and have:

Cooking stove, refrigerator, and countertop

Electric heat and outlets

Fire ring and picnic table

One yurt is ADA accessible.

Camping Cottages

♿ Three cottages sleep five people in bunk beds. Cottages are adjacent to potable water and restrooms with showers and have:

Wooden floors

Windows

Electric heat, lights, and outlets

Porch, picnic table, and fire ring

One cottage is ADA accessible.